FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has bought out the final year of defenseman Ryan Suter’s contract. As per the terms of the buyout, two-thirds of his salary will be spread out over the next two seasons with a salary cap hit of $783,334 in 2024-25 and $1,433,334 in 2025-26.
Stars buy out defenseman Ryan Suter
In three seasons with Dallas, the 39-year-old blueliner appeared in 246 regular-season contests and recorded 74 points
Suter, 39, recorded 17 points (2-15—17) in 82 regular-season contests with Dallas in 2023-24. The native of Madison, Wisconsin also appeared in 19 games during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and notched four points (1-3—4). In three seasons with Dallas, he appeared in 246 regular-season contests and recorded 74 points (12-62—74). The blueliner also skated in 45 total Stanley Cup Playoff contests with the Stars, amassing 13 points (1-12—13).