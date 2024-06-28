Stars buy out defenseman Ryan Suter

In three seasons with Dallas, the 39-year-old blueliner appeared in 246 regular-season contests and recorded 74 points

Sutes_PR_062824
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has bought out the final year of defenseman Ryan Suter’s contract. As per the terms of the buyout, two-thirds of his salary will be spread out over the next two seasons with a salary cap hit of $783,334 in 2024-25 and $1,433,334 in 2025-26.

Suter, 39, recorded 17 points (2-15—17) in 82 regular-season contests with Dallas in 2023-24. The native of Madison, Wisconsin also appeared in 19 games during the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs and notched four points (1-3—4). In three seasons with Dallas, he appeared in 246 regular-season contests and recorded 74 points (12-62—74). The blueliner also skated in 45 total Stanley Cup Playoff contests with the Stars, amassing 13 points (1-12—13).

News Feed

Stars sign Alexander Petrovic to two-year, two-way contract

Hey Heika: Draft picks, free agency moves, and the future of the Stars defense

Stars sign Oskar Bäck to one-year, two-way contract

Stars GM Jim Nill talks draft, free agency and salary cap

Stars announce 2024 development camp schedule

Stars sign Matěj Blümel and Emilio Pettersen to one-year, two-way contracts

Stars announce 2024 preseason schedule

Stars acquire pick in 2025 draft from Sharks in exchange for Ty Dellandrea

Modano, Hull remember 1999 Cup Final as if it was 'just yesterday' 

Back-to-back: Nill’s accomplishments highlighted in GM of the Year award

Jim Nill wins 2023-24 Jim Gregory General Manager of the Year Award

Hey Heika: Stars futures, free agents and taking stock of the 2024 offseason

Taking stock of Joe Pavelski’s lasting impact on Stars franchise

Heika’s Take: Stars’ complete effort not enough as season comes to end in Game 6

First Shift: With backs against wall, Stars look for strongest response of season

Game Day Guide: Stars at Oilers

On the brink: Stars focused on “winning one road game” to force Game 7

Heika’s Take: “Disjointed” Stars fall in Game 5 as Oilers take upper hand