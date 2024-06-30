Stars announce qualifying offer

The club has issued a qualifying offer to one player, thus retaining his negotiating rights

QO_2568x1444_063024_v3
By Dallas Stars Communications
@DallasStars

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has issued a qualifying offer for the following player, thus retaining his negotiating rights:

PLAYER - POSITION

Thomas Harley - D

The following players were not issued qualifying offers and will become unrestricted free agents on July 1:

PLAYER - POSITION

Max Ellis - RW

Nils Lundkvist - D

Matt Murray - G

Sam Steel - C

