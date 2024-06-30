Stars announce qualifying offer

FRISCO, Texas -- Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has issued a qualifying offer for the following player, thus retaining his negotiating rights:
PLAYER - POSITION
Thomas Harley - D
The following players were not issued qualifying offers and will become unrestricted free agents on July 1:
PLAYER - POSITION
Max Ellis - RW
Nils Lundkvist - D
Matt Murray - G
Sam Steel - C