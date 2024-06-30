Stars announce 2024 development camp roster

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars announced today the roster for the club's 2024 development camp. The camp roster currently features 32 players, including 19 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders. All three players from Dallas' 2024 NHL Draft class will also be in attendance.
Forwards
No.
Player
Shoots
54
Francesco Arcuri
Left
62
Justin Ertel
Left
73
Albert Sjoberg
Right
65
Ayrton Martino
Left
43
Matthew Seminoff
Right
40
Kyle McDonald
Right
48
Chase Wheatcroft
Left
45
Brad Gardiner
Right
64
Justin Hryckowian
Left
75
Arttu Hyry
Right
46
Angus MacDonell
Left
52
Anthony Romano
Right
47
Sebastian Bradshaw
Left
57
Kaleb Pearson
Right
36
Jake Karabela
Left
39
Emil Hemming
Right
67
William Samuelsson
Left
58
Gabriel Frasca
Left
90
Joseph Henneberry
Left
Defensemen
No.
Player
Shoots
81
George Fegaras
Right
38
Christian Kyrou
Right
74
Gavin White
Right
71
Kyle Looft
Left
42
Tristan Bertucci
Left
44
Aram Minnetian
Right
61
Luke Krys
Right
60
Connor Punnett
Left
72
Tommy Bergsland
Right
49
Niilopekka Muhonen
Left
Goalies
No.
Players
Catches
50
Bryan Thomson
Left
70
Arno Tiefensee
Left
30
Benjamin Kraws
Left
The team's annual development camp will run Monday, July 1 to Thursday, July 4 at Comerica Center (2601 Avenue of the Stars, Frisco, Texas 75034). All on-ice practice sessions are open to the public and free of charge.
Below is the on-ice schedule for the 2024 Dallas Stars Development Camp.
Monday, July 1
Group A: 10-10:50 a.m.
Groups A & B: 11:05-11:55 a.m.
Group B: 12:10-1 p.m.
Tuesday, July 2
Group B: 10-10:50 a.m.
Groups A & B: 11:05-11:55 a.m.
Group A: 12:10-1 p.m.
Wednesday, July 3
Group A: 10-10:50 a.m.
Groups A & B: 11:05-11:55 a.m.
Group B: 12:10-1 p.m.
Thursday, July 4
Skills competition/mini tournament: 10-11:30 a.m.
NOTE: All times are subject to change