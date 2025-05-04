Dallas Stars advance to Second Round of 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with Game 7 win over Colorado Avalanche

Dallas will face the winner of the Winnipeg-St. Louis series in the upcoming round (dates/times TBD).

By Dallas Stars Communications

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Stars have advanced to the Second Round of 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs with a victory over the Colorado Avalanche in Game 7, winning the series 4-3.

Tickets for the Second Round at American Airlines Center are available at DallasStars.com/Tickets. The 2025 playoffs at American Airlines Center will be presented by 7-Eleven, Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital, Choctaw Casinos & Resorts and KIA.

Sportsradio 96.7 FM/1310 AM The Ticket will broadcast all Stars playoff games featuring the duo of Josh Bogorad and Daryl "Razor" Reaugh. The Stars pre- and postgame show hosted by Bruce LeVine and Michael Dixon will provide fans with in-depth analysis prior to the game, during intermissions and postgame reaction following the game.

Prior to every Stars home game during the postseason, fans are invited to attend Party on PNC Plaza. The event will begin two hours prior to puck drop for each home game on PNC Plaza at American Airlines Center. Party on PNC Plaza is open to the public and will feature a concert series, presented by Jack Daniel's. Other sponsor activations include a KIA vehicle display, along with games and promotional items from the Dallas Stars Street Squad. Fans are encouraged to be in their seats early to receive LED wristbands, courtesy of Bud Light.

As details become available on playoff schedule, watch parties and events, they will be posted on DallasStars.com/Playoffs.

