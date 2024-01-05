SAN JOSE -- Connor Hellebuyck made 27 saves, and the Winnipeg Jets extended the San Jose Sharks’ losing streak to 10 games with a 2-1 win at SAP Center on Thursday.
Hellebuyck makes 27 saves, Jets hand Sharks 10th straight loss
Vilardi, Barron score for Winnipeg, which wins 4th in row
Morgan Barron and Gabriel Vilardi scored for the Jets (24-9-4), who have won four straight and extended their point streak to five games.
"We knew it wasn't going to be an easy game," Winnipeg defenseman Brenden Dillon said. "Obviously, they're desperate with the way the last nine games had gone for them. Happy to get out of here with a big win, and finally won a special teams battle."
Alexander Barabanov scored, and Mackenzie Blackwood made 28 saves for the Sharks (9-27-3), who haven't won since defeating the Jets 2-1 on Dec. 12 and have lost at least 10 in a row twice this season (11 from Oct. 12- Nov. 4).
"Our guys are competing their [butts] off and they keep plugging away, and they're going to show up again tomorrow and we're going to get out of this," San Jose coach David Quinn said.
Barabanov gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 10:26 of the second period with a wrist shot off a pass by William Eklund on the power play, but Barron tied it 1-1 at 11:48 when he deflected a shot by Neal Pionk that trickled past Blackwood.
"At the end of the day, you've got to find ways to win. It's frustrating right now," San Jose forward Luke Kunin said. "Guys are working, trying to get out of this, and the only way out is to just keep your head down and get to work."
Vilardi gave Winnipeg a 2-1 lead at 3:14 of the third period with a redirection of a shot by Nikolaj Ehlers on the power play.
"San Jose played really well tonight," Jets coach Rick Bowness said. "They played hard. They didn't give us much. They're fast. They were hard to play against tonight."
NOTES: Hellebuyck and Sharks forward Tomas Hertl were selected Thursday to represent their teams at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game in Toronto. ... Hellebuyck extended his personal point streak to 11 games, dating to Dec. 2, 2023 (9-0-2) and established the longest run by a goaltender in Jets/Thrashers history. ... Hertl won 17 of 19 face-offs (89.5 percent).