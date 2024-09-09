THE SHARKS FOUNDATION TO CELEBRATE 30 YEARS AND MORE THAN $20 MILLION OF IMPACT

In 1994, the San Jose Sharks established the Sharks Foundation, the charitable arm of Sharks Sports & Entertainment and a public 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. The Sharks Foundation is dedicated to enhancing the lives of underserved youth and families in the community with an emphasis in the areas of education, health and safety, and character development.

Since its inception, the Sharks Foundation has contributed more than $20 million to non-profit organizations through initiatives like the annual Community Assist Grant Cycle program and season-long Giving Campaign. During the 2024-25 season, the Sharks Foundation will celebrate 30 years of impact through a thoughtful array of storytelling, contributions, and fundraising opportunities.

To drop the puck on this 30th anniversary season, the Sharks Foundation set a goal of contributing $1 million to non-profit organizations in collaboration with hockey fans and Sharks Sports & Entertainment partners including SAP, Kaiser Permanente, Tech CU, Cache Creek Casino Resort, PG&E, and Marsh McLennan Agency. In alignment with the milestone, the Foundation’s Community Assist Grant program will distribute $30,000 donations each month from September to June to Bay Area non-profits, and more than $300,000 in January 2025 to support Education Equity in partnership with SAP.

“For 30 years, the Sharks Foundation has served as a powerful reminder of the positive impact an NHL organization like the San Jose Sharks and its affiliated entities can have on communities beyond the iconic moments experienced at SAP Center or Tech CU Arena,” said Kevin Brown, Executive Director, Sharks Foundation & Head of Community Impact for Sharks Sports & Entertainment. “This anniversary provides an incredible opportunity to reflect on the past, celebrate the present, and look toward the future as the Sharks Foundation and Sharks Sports & Entertainment remains committed to delivering wins for Bay Area communities every day.”

The first 2024-25 Community Assist Grant will support the Sharks Foundation’s Latinx & Hispanic Heritage campaign with a $30,000 contribution to Rebuilding Together Silicon Valley. On Tuesday, September 10, twenty Sharks Sports & Entertainment front office members will volunteer to revitalize the home of long-time Gilroy resident, Dorothy Cardenas. Renovations to the 62-year-old’s home include painting, landscaping, step and landing installation, bathroom refurbishment, and the replacement of windows.

Fans of the Sharks and Barracuda, as well as the Sharks Ice community, are encouraged to support the Foundation this season through the 50/50 Raffle presented by Cache Creek Casino Resort at every Sharks home game, as well as online auctions, Mystery Puck sales, and more. Interested individuals can also visit sjsharks.com/donate to contribute. The Sharks Foundation’s signature ‘Sampling with the Sharks’ wine tasting fundraiser, presented by Marsh McLennan Agency, will return on February 2, 2025 with official registration opening on October 10, 2024.

To learn more about the Sharks Foundation, and ways to support the impact, visit SharksFoundation.org.