RALEIGH, N.C. -- Teuvo Teravainen had a hat trick, and Antti Raanta made 20 saves for the Carolina Hurricanes in a 3-0 win against the San Jose Sharks at PNC Arena on Friday.
Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks
Forward scores all 3 goals, Raanta makes 20 saves for Carolina; San Jose drops 8th in row
“It’s a little bit weird, I’m not used to (scoring) that much,” Teravainen said. “I guess, I’ve just got to keep going. Right now, it feels pretty good.”
Sebastian Aho and Seth Jarvis each had two assists for the Hurricanes (5-4-0), who have won two in a row.
Carolina forward Andrei Svechnikov made his season debut and had four shots on goal in 13:40 of ice time. The 23-year-old had not played since tearing his ACL against the Vegas Golden Knights on March 11.
“First couple shifts, I was nervous, excited and all that stuff,” Svechnikov said. “But after a couple shifts, I was fine.”
Kaapo Kahkonen made 37 saves for the Sharks, who have lost their first eight games (0-7-1). They have been shut out in back-to-back games (6-0 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday) and three times this season.
“[Thursday] wasn’t good enough, and we had to put our better foot forward today,” San Jose defenseman Kyle Burroughs said. “It’s disappointing the result that came in, and obviously, we need to find something offensively. But the effort was there, and you can’t fault the guys for that.”
Carolina scored on the power play to take a 1-0 lead at 6:10 of the first period when Jarvis gathered the rebound of Aho’s shot from the slot and found Teravainen at the right post.
Teravainen made it 2-0 at 15:10 with a one-timer off a cross-ice pass by Dmitry Orlov.
“He’s got a great shot. Over the years, we have wanted him to shoot more,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “You can see tonight; he had a couple really nice ones.”
Teravainen’s wrist shot off a pass by Jarvis beat Kahkonen at 6:06 of the third period for the 3-0 final. He has eight points (seven goals, one assist) in nine games.
“I feel like it should be the other way,” Teravainen said. “Somehow now, I’m the goal scorer. I’ll take it, I guess. Nice pass.”
Raanta had his best performance of the season after giving up 10 goals in three appearances.
“I don’t think I was close to what I can be,” Raanta said. “I think there’s still some things I can do better, but you take what you get and move on.”
The Sharks have scored one or no goals in seven of their eight games and finish a five-game road trip at the Washington Capitals on Sunday.
“How you get out of it is you stick together,” San Jose forward Mike Hoffman said. “The players in that locker room, we’re the ones that have to do it. There’s no one coming to help us. It’s not like the teams we’re going up against are going to take it easy on us.
“It’s the National Hockey League, and everyone's competing for jobs and positions every night. We have to take it upon ourselves to continue to improve in practice, watch some video and get better as the season rolls along.”
NOTES: It was Teravainen's second natural hat trick with Carolina (Nov. 13, 2017 against the Dallas Stars). Only two other players in Hurricanes/Hartford Whalers history have two natural hat tricks (Kevyn Adams and Eric Staal). Only four active players have more career natural hat tricks (Sidney Crosby (four), Filip Forsberg (four), Mika Zibanejad (three) and Patrik Laine (three). … Raanta has five shutouts since the start of 2022-23; only two goalies have more over that span: Ilya Sorokin (seven) and Alexandar Georgiev (six). Carolina extended its home point streak against San Jose to seven games dating back to Dec. 5, 2019.