Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Kaapo Kahkonen made 37 saves for the Sharks, who have lost their first eight games (0-7-1). They have been shut out in back-to-back games (6-0 against the Tampa Bay Lightning on Thursday) and three times this season.

“[Thursday] wasn’t good enough, and we had to put our better foot forward today,” San Jose defenseman Kyle Burroughs said. “It’s disappointing the result that came in, and obviously, we need to find something offensively. But the effort was there, and you can’t fault the guys for that.”

Carolina scored on the power play to take a 1-0 lead at 6:10 of the first period when Jarvis gathered the rebound of Aho’s shot from the slot and found Teravainen at the right post.

Teravainen made it 2-0 at 15:10 with a one-timer off a cross-ice pass by Dmitry Orlov.

“He’s got a great shot. Over the years, we have wanted him to shoot more,” Hurricanes coach Rod Brind’Amour said. “You can see tonight; he had a couple really nice ones.”

Teravainen’s wrist shot off a pass by Jarvis beat Kahkonen at 6:06 of the third period for the 3-0 final. He has eight points (seven goals, one assist) in nine games.

“I feel like it should be the other way,” Teravainen said. “Somehow now, I’m the goal scorer. I’ll take it, I guess. Nice pass.”