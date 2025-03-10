Sharks365 power Play Day - Accordion 

Morning Session

  • 10:30AM - 11:30AM: Power up with a complimentary pre-practice brunch in the NetApp Celly Lounge.
  • 11:30AM - 12:15PM: Exclusive access to watch your San Jose Sharks throughout their morning practice.
  • After Practice: Learn more about Sharks365 memberships and view premier seat locations.
  • On-Ice Experience: Sharks365 Members Only
    • On-ice activities with the Sharks players!
    • Special Member-Only areas for Sharks365 Members who are already committed for the 2025-26 season. Gain access by purchasing your Sharks365 membership during the event.

Evening Session

  • 6:30PM - 8:00PM:
    • Behind the scenes tours of SAP Center.
    • On-ice activities including photo ops, slapshots and more!
    • Learn about exclusive Sharks365 benefits made just for fans like you.

