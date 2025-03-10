Morning Session
Sharks365 power Play Day - Accordion
- 10:30AM - 11:30AM: Power up with a complimentary pre-practice brunch in the NetApp Celly Lounge.
- 11:30AM - 12:15PM: Exclusive access to watch your San Jose Sharks throughout their morning practice.
- After Practice: Learn more about Sharks365 memberships and view premier seat locations.
- On-Ice Experience: Sharks365 Members Only
- On-ice activities with the Sharks players!
- Special Member-Only areas for Sharks365 Members who are already committed for the 2025-26 season. Gain access by purchasing your Sharks365 membership during the event.
Evening Session
- 6:30PM - 8:00PM:
- Behind the scenes tours of SAP Center.
- On-ice activities including photo ops, slapshots and more!
- Learn about exclusive Sharks365 benefits made just for fans like you.