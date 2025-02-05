Sharks to host a Celebration of Black History on Saturday, February 8

Activations at the game will include:

An auction that will feature Celebration of Black History-themed Sharks jerseys with crest and patch artwork designed Dabney .\\ The jerseys will be available for fans to bid on from Friday, February 7 at noon PT through Sunday, February 9 at noon PT. Net proceeds will benefit the Palo Alto High School Black Student Union . To view and/or participate in the auction, text “SHARKSJERSEYS” to 76278 or visit sharksjerseys.givesmart.com.

Palo Alto High School Black Student Union The game will be preceded by a ceremonial puck drop by artist Jordan Dabney .

The national anthem will be performed by Saxophonist Ayo Brame.* SAP Center concourse entertainmentwill include performances by: Glenna Brambill-Williams who will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing. Oriki Arts , a San Jose-based high-energy and colorful African dance and drum ensemble that will perform at the South Bar located on the SAP Center concourse. The Gumbo Band , a show- stopping, high energy Mardi Gras marching band led by the legendary Grammy Award winner Paul Tillman Smith that will parade around the concourse.

Pregame recognitions will include acknowledgements of Black In Teal, featuring members of the Sharks organization, Silicon Valley African Film Festival, which showcases the richness and diversity of Africa through cinema and curates an immersive experience that transcends film screenings and offers a multi-dimensional exploration of African identity and creativity, and **Justice Vanguard** , a Bay Area-based organization dedicated to fostering education, unity, and empowerment through filmmaking, community events, and youth mentorship. they work to preserve Black and Brown history, highlight the beauty of diverse cultures, and inspire the next generation of leaders.

SHARKS FOUNDATION MINI HOCKEY HELMET AUCTION

In line with the Sharks Foundation’s (@sjscommunity) 30th anniversary and February Celebration of Black History campaign, the Foundation provided a $30,000 Community Assist Grant to Local Color (@localcolorsj). With some of the funding, Local Color commissioned seven local Black artists to design and paint mini hockey helmets based on concepts provided by select Sharks players including Logan Couture, Alex Wennberg, and Macklin Celebrini.

On Friday, January 24, the players saw their visions come to life when the artists came to a Sharks practice to watch the team on the ice and then presented their finalized pieces of art to each player. The custom, one-of-a-kind mini helmets, which are signed by both the artist and the featured Sharks player, will be included in the Sharks Foundation’s online auction taking place from Thursday, February 6 through Sunday, February 9 at 5 p.m. PST. Fans can bid by texting the word SHARKS to 76278 or visiting www.sharks.givesmart.com. At the Sharks Celebration of Black History game on February 8, the mini helmets will be on display in tandem with each artists’ bio, at the Sharks Foundation Booth located outside Section 118 on the SAP Center concourse. Additionally, the artists and representatives from Local Color will be hosted in a Penthouse Suite at SAP Center and highlighted on the videoboard during the 2nd Period.