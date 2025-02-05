Sharks to host a Celebration of Black History on Saturday, February 8

All fans in attendance will receive a special edition beanie featuring Celebration of Black History month artwork by Jordan Dabney

CBH logo

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) are proud to host a Celebration of Black History on Saturday, February 8 when the Sharks host the Dallas Stars at 7 p.m. at SAP Center at San Jose (@SAPCenter). The Celebration of Black History game will observe black history and traditions while highlighting the heritage and contributions of the black community through various in-arena activations. To purchase game tickets, visit www.nhl.com/sharks/tickets/promotions or click HERE.

All fans in attendance at the Celebration of Black History will receive a special edition beanie cap as they enter SAP Center. The beanie features artwork of Jordan Dabney (@notafan_jo), an active member of Black Girl Hockey Club and Washington D.C. native who uses art and hockey to connect to the community. Dabney has also designed jerseys for the Erie Otters as well as the Metropolitan Riveters of the Premier Hockey Federation.

Activations at the game will include:

  • An auction that will feature Celebration of Black History-themed Sharks jerseys with crest and patch artwork designed Dabney.\\ The jerseys will be available for fans to bid on from Friday, February 7 at noon PT through Sunday, February 9 at noon PT. Net proceeds will benefit the Palo Alto High School Black Student Union. To view and/or participate in the auction, text “SHARKSJERSEYS” to 76278 or visit sharksjerseys.givesmart.com.
  • The game will be preceded by a ceremonial puck drop by artist Jordan Dabney.
  • The national anthem will be performed by Saxophonist Ayo Brame.* SAP Center concourse entertainmentwill include performances by:
    • Glenna Brambill-Williams who will perform Lift Every Voice and Sing.
    • Oriki Arts, a San Jose-based high-energy and colorful African dance and drum ensemble that will perform at the South Bar located on the SAP Center concourse.
    • The Gumbo Band, a show- stopping, high energy Mardi Gras marching band led by the legendary Grammy Award winner Paul Tillman Smith that will parade around the concourse.
  • Pregame recognitions will include acknowledgements of Black In Teal, featuring members of the Sharks organization, Silicon Valley African Film Festival, which showcases the richness and diversity of Africa through cinema and curates an immersive experience that transcends film screenings and offers a multi-dimensional exploration of African identity and creativity, and **Justice Vanguard** , a Bay Area-based organization dedicated to fostering education, unity, and empowerment through filmmaking, community events, and youth mentorship. they work to preserve Black and Brown history, highlight the beauty of diverse cultures, and inspire the next generation of leaders.

SHARKS FOUNDATION MINI HOCKEY HELMET AUCTION

In line with the Sharks Foundation’s (@sjscommunity) 30th anniversary and February Celebration of Black History campaign, the Foundation provided a $30,000 Community Assist Grant to Local Color (@localcolorsj). With some of the funding, Local Color commissioned seven local Black artists to design and paint mini hockey helmets based on concepts provided by select Sharks players including Logan Couture, Alex Wennberg, and Macklin Celebrini.

On Friday, January 24, the players saw their visions come to life when the artists came to a Sharks practice to watch the team on the ice and then presented their finalized pieces of art to each player. The custom, one-of-a-kind mini helmets, which are signed by both the artist and the featured Sharks player, will be included in the Sharks Foundation’s online auction taking place from Thursday, February 6 through Sunday, February 9 at 5 p.m. PST. Fans can bid by texting the word SHARKS to 76278 or visiting www.sharks.givesmart.com. At the Sharks Celebration of Black History game on February 8, the mini helmets will be on display in tandem with each artists’ bio, at the Sharks Foundation Booth located outside Section 118 on the SAP Center concourse. Additionally, the artists and representatives from Local Color will be hosted in a Penthouse Suite at SAP Center and highlighted on the videoboard during the 2nd Period.

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (7)

For more information about the Sharks Celebration of Black History visit sjsharks.com.

News Feed

Granlund, Ceci traded to Stars from Sharks for two picks in 2025 NHL Draft

Sharks acquire a 2025 First-Round and a conditional Third-Round selection from Dallas in exchange for Mikael Granlund & Cody Ceci

Scrolling Social: 2025 Dads Trip

Game Recap: Kraken 6, Sharks 2

January 2025: Education Equity Campaign Supported by SAP

Game Preview: Sharks at Kraken

Granlund's experience, leadership to be counted on by Finland at 4 Nations Face-Off

Sharks have 'played a little better than our record,' GM says

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Penguins 1

San Jose Sharks announce Quarter Century Team presented by SAP

Celebrini wears Boston College jersey after losing friendly wager to Smith

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Penguins

Celebrini, Wolf highlight NHL.com’s Rookie All-Star Team

Game Recap: Sharks 2, Panthers 7

Sharks sign forward Colin White to a One-Year, Two-Way Contract 

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Panthers

Next Wave Report: Jan 24

Game Recap: Sharks 5, Predators 6