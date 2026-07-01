Sharks sign defenseman Jacob Trouba

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has signed defenseman Jacob Trouba to a four-year contract worth $8.25 million AAV.

Trouba, 32, recorded 35 points (10 goals, 25 assists) in 81 games for the Anaheim Ducks last season, and and led team defensemen in blocked shots (149), tied for first in goals, was second in points, assists, and hits (143). His 10 goals were one shy of his career best 11 set in the 2021-22 season with the New York Rangers and set his third-best individual season in both assists (tied) and points.

In the beginning of the season, Trouba registered 10 points along with a plus-16 rating in his first 14 games, becoming just the third defenseman since the start of the 2006-07 season to register 10-or-more points along with a plus-16 rating or better in the first 15 games of the season (Quinn Hughes, 2023-24; Shea Weber (2016-17).

He also posted one goal in 12 Stanley Cup Playoff games, helping Anaheim reach the Second Round.

Over the course of his NHL career, Trouba has appeared in 906 career games with the Winnipeg Jets, New York Rangers, and Anaheim Ducks. Among his defensemen peers in the 2012 NHL Draft, he ranks third in points and assists, and is fourth in career goals. He was awarded the Mark Messier NHL Leadership Award in the 2023-24 season, presented annually to “to the player who exemplifies great leadership qualities to his team, on and off the ice, during the regular season and who plays a leading role in his community growing the game of hockey.”

Over his career in the playoffs, Trouba has appeared in 85 games, scoring 20 points (five goals, 15 assists).

Trouba has reached the double-digit goal threshold three different times, and posted a career best 42-assist and 50-point season with the Jets in the 2018-19 campaign. Outside of the shortened season in 2020-21, Trouba has collected at least 100 blocked shots each year, which leads all defensemen (1,943) since he made his NHL debut in the 2013-14 season.

Internationally, he has represented Team USA at the World Championship three times (2013, 2014, 2017), and the World Junior Championship twice (2012, 2013). In 2013, he helped Team USA win a gold Medal for the U-20 squad, being named as the best defenseman in the tournament, leading all bluelines in both goals and points, and was named to the U-20 WJC All-Star Team. At the World Championship with the Senior Men’s team, he helped the team win a Bronze Medal.

The six-foot-three, 212-pound native of Rochester, MI was originally selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the 2012 NHL Draft (first round, ninth overall).