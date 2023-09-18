News Feed

Sharks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster

San Jose Sharks Announce Additional Hockey Operations Staff

Luke Kunin Coaches at Type 1 Timer Hockey Camp for Diabetic Patients

Sharks Acquire 2024 Pick, Three Players From Pittsburgh in Karlsson Trade

Meet the Scouts: Stephane LeBlanc

Oceans Unknown: Reese Laubach

Sharks Renew Affiliation Agreement with Wichita Thunder of the ECHL

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Kasper Halttunen

Gill's First Year as a Sharks Pup

Oceans Unknown: Ethan Cardwell

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Filip Zadina

Improved Size in Sharks' Prospect Pool on Display at Development Camp

San Jose Sharks 2023 Prospect Scrimmage Details

Sharks Sign Defenseman Leon Gawanke

Centers of Attention: Smith, Bystedt Headline Next Wave Down the Middle

Sharks Announce Development Camp Roster

Sharks Sign Forward Nathan Todd

Sharks Acquire Leon Gawanke In Exchange For Artemi Kniazev

Sharks Set to Open Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 21

The San Jose Sharks are set to open Training Camp on September 21 at Sharks Ice at San Jose.

IMG_4222

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today the team’s roster and schedule for the 2023 training camp, set to open on Thursday, Sept. 21 at Sharks Ice at San Jose.

The roster will be split into three groups, with players available at the conclusion of their respective group’s activities each day. Media members seeking specific players should check with Sharks media relations personnel in advance for the best time to gain access to individuals as the groupings are subject to change daily. Groups will also be posted each morning to the Sharks digital press box and the media relations Twitter (@SanJoseSharksPR). Sharks Head Coach David Quinn will address the media at the end of each day’s final session.

View the full training camp roster, which can be found at the link here.

When entering Sharks Ice at San Jose (1500 S 10th St, San Jose, CA 95112), media must enter through the main lobby of the facility and proceed through the connector area before reaching the Sharks rink, which faces South 10th Street. Be advised parking is limited, and media may use the SJSU parking structure across the street if needed.

For the safety of all guests and media at Sharks Ice at San Jose, security will conduct screening checks, which may include both walk-through metal detectors and X-Ray bag screening at each Sharks practice. For any media attending practices, please make sure to have proper credentials available for the security team to ensure a smooth process prior to entry to the rink. All media and guests should only enter via the connector area in the front part of the building. If you park in the back of the facility, please walk around to the front of the building to access the Sharks rink. There will be no access via the Grey Rink or Tech CU Arena entrances.

Please note all practice times, individual groups and rink locations are subject to change.

CAMP SCHEDULE

Date

Groups

Time

Location

Sept. 21

Group A

Scrimmage A & B

Group B

Group C

9 a.m.

9:50 a.m.

11 a.m.

12 p.m.

Sharks Rink

Tech CU Arena

Sharks Rink

Sharks Rink

Sept. 22

Group B

Scrimmage B & C

Group C

Group A

9 a.m.

9:50 a.m.

11 a.m.

12 p.m.

Sharks Rink

Tech CU Arena

Sharks Rink

Sharks Rink

Sept. 23

Group C

Scrimmage C & A

Group A

Group C

9 a.m.

9:50 a.m.

11 a.m.

12 p.m.

Sharks Rink

Tech CU Arena

Sharks Rink

Sharks Rink

Sept. 24

Game Group

Non-Game Group

Game vs. VGK

10 a.m.

10 a.m.

5 p.m.

Off-Ice workout

Sharks Rink

SAP Center

Sept. 25

Day Off

Day Off

Day Off

Sept. 26

Game Group

Non-Game Group

Game vs. ANA

10:30 a.m.

12 p.m.

7 p.m.

Sharks Rink

Sharks Rink

SAP Center

Sept. 27

Non-Game Group

Game Group

Game vs. ANA

10:30 a.m.

12 p.m.

7 p.m.

Sharks Rink

Sharks Rink

Honda Center

Please check in with the Sharks media relations department for the most up to date schedule and procedures for the San Jose Sharks training camp.

The Sharks also announced the team’s broadcast schedule for the upcoming season on NBC Sports California, and the Sharks Audio Network. For the full schedule, click the link which can be found here.