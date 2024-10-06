Sharks rally to defeat Golden Knights 6-5 in thrilling Preseason finale

The San Jose Sharks closed out the preseason with a thrilling 6-5 comeback win over the Vegas Golden Knights, capped by an exhilarating last-second goal from forward Ethan Cardwell. With just 12 seconds remaining, Cardwell netted the game-winner off a pass from Nico Sturm, sealing the victory in dramatic fashion at T-Mobile Arena.

A young Sharks lineup showcased resilience against a veteran-laden Vegas squad. Leading the charge was forward Danil Gushchin, who made a compelling case for a roster spot with a remarkable five-assist performance. His playmaking fueled the offense, including helpers on all three of the Sharks third-period goals.

The back-and-forth contest saw San Jose and Vegas trade scoring in the first period including goals from Jimmy Schuldt and Klim Kostin for the Sharks. However, Vegas took a lead and held it with a lone goal in the second period.

A wild Saturday night turned up in the third frame as Mario Ferraro started the fun just 35 seconds into the final period to bring things even at 3-3. The Golden Knights responded, not only regaining the lead but growing it to 5-3. Refusing to back down, the Sharks fought back once more. Gushchin continued his offensive performance, helping Kunin find a pair of goals to tie things up at five apiece. And ultimately the fireworks ended with 12 seconds remaining as Cardwell got the Sharks back on top, for a 6-5 victory.

With the regular season opener looming on October 10 at SAP Center against the St. Louis Blues, the Sharks young talent made a statement. Their energy and determination set the tone for what promises to be an exciting season. Don’t miss the home opener and an exciting Saturday night showdown with the Anaheim Ducks as part of the annual Los Tiburones celebration game. Get tickets today at sjsharks.com/tickets.

Scoring Summary:

SJS Goals: Schuldt, Kostin, Ferraro, Kunin (2), Cardwell

VGK Goals: Dorofeyev (3), Holtz, Stone

Goaltending:

SJS: Mackenzie Blackwood – 31 saves on 36 shots

VGK: Adin Hill – 23 saves on 29 shots