Sharks Grab 3-2 Overtime Preseason Win in Anaheim

The San Jose Sharks earned a hard-fought 3-2 overtime victory against the Anaheim Ducks in Thursday’s preseason matchup at the Honda Center. Key contributions from the Sharks youth in training camp helped secure the win, with defenseman Luca Cagnoni netting the game-winner.

After nearly a full period of scoreless hockey, the Ducks struck late in the opening frame when Mason McTavish found the net with just 18 seconds remaining, assisted by Trevor Zegras and Tristan Luneau.

The Sharks responded early in the second period. Tristen Robins tied the game at 1-1 just over two minutes into the period, assisted by Danil Gushchin and Ethan Cardwell. Gushchin’s offensive presence was constant as this was the first of two assists and he would go on to lead the team in shots throughout the night.