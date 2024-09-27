Sharks Grab 3-2 Overtime Preseason Win in Anaheim

Untitled 16_9 Landscape (34)

The San Jose Sharks earned a hard-fought 3-2 overtime victory against the Anaheim Ducks in Thursday’s preseason matchup at the Honda Center. Key contributions from the Sharks youth in training camp helped secure the win, with defenseman Luca Cagnoni netting the game-winner.

After nearly a full period of scoreless hockey, the Ducks struck late in the opening frame when Mason McTavish found the net with just 18 seconds remaining, assisted by Trevor Zegras and Tristan Luneau.

The Sharks responded early in the second period. Tristen Robins tied the game at 1-1 just over two minutes into the period, assisted by Danil Gushchin and Ethan Cardwell. Gushchin’s offensive presence was constant as this was the first of two assists and he would go on to lead the team in shots throughout the night.

In the third period, Anaheim regained the lead on a power-play goal from Leo Carlsson, who finished a setup from Jackson Lacombe and Troy Terry. But the Sharks answered with a power-play goal of their own, as Klim Kostin scored at 17:19, with assists from Gushchin and Kasper Halttunen, setting the stage for overtime.

Cagnoni delivered the decisive moment in OT at 2:08, converting after strong plays from Cardwell and Kostin to seal the win. Kostin, Cardwell, and Guschin each finished the evening with two points. But arguably, there was no stronger performance showcased than Sharks goaltender Georgi Romanov putting aside 32 of 34 shots, including 24 saves across the final two periods, to carry the team to a win.

The Sharks continue with building for the start of the regular season on Oct. 10. The next preseason action is Tuesday, October 1, when they host the Utah Hockey Club at SAP Center.

