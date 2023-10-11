News Feed

San Jose Sharks Announce 2023-24 Season Opening Roster

LOS TIBURONES DE SAN JOSÉ CELEBRARÁN A CULTURA HISPANA Y LATINOAMERICANA 

San Jose Sharks Sign Defenseman Jake Furlong

Sharks to Host 7th Annual Los Tiburones Night Presented by Milagro Tequila

Preseason Game Preview: Sharks vs. Kings

San Jose Sharks Sign Forward Quentin Musty

Sharks Update Training Camp Roster

Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights Preseason

San Jose Sharks Claim Defenseman Ty Emberson

WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Kings Preseason

Sharks 2023-2024 Opening Night Festivities Information

WATCH and LISTEN: Sharks vs. Ducks Preseason 

Sharks Announce Collaboration with Bay FC

Preseason Game 1 Preview: Sharks vs. Golden Knights

SAN JOSE SHARKS AND SAN JOSE BARRACUDA ANNOUNCE “SHARKS AROUND THE BAY” TOUR!

Sharks Set to Open Training Camp on Thursday, Sept. 21

San Jose Sharks Announce Broadcast Schedule for 2023-24 Season

Sharks Announce Rookie Faceoff Roster

Sharks Foundation Announces 10th Season of the ‘Goals For Kids’ Program

Through its longstanding partnerships with presenting partners Taube Philanthropies (@TaubePhilanthro), Tech CU (@TechCU), Chegg (@Chegg), and participating sponsor SWENSON, the Sharks Foundation (@SJSCommunity), the charitable arm of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), announced today that the Goals for Kids Program will return for the 10th season.

Since its inception in 2014, for every goal scored by the San Jose Sharks, Goals for Kids has made a $1,000 donation to a running sum of funds which has been evenly distributed amongst the program’s beneficiaries at the completion of each season. To date, the Goals for Kids program has donated $2,227,500 and positively impacted nearly 150,000 lives.

“We are thrilled to know that through the Goals for Kids program, each Sharks goal helps our non-profit partners achieve their goals within the community,” said Heather Hooper, Director of the Sharks Foundation. “We sincerely appreciate our program partners who generously participate and share in our vision of giving back in a meaningful way.”

This year, the Goals for Kids beneficiaries are dedicated to enhancing the lives of youth and families in the community, with an emphasis in Diversity, Inclusion and Belonging. The seven beneficiaries are Adolescent Counseling Services (ACS), Elevate Tutoring, International Association for Human Values, MACLA, Narika, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, and Wayfinder Family Services.

Partnership opportunities for the 2023-24 Goals for Kids Program are still available at the $50,000 and $25,000 levels. Interested parties are encouraged to email Heather Hooper at [email protected]  to find out more.