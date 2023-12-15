Sharks Acquire Jack Studnicka From the Vancouver Canucks in Exchange for Defenseman Nick Cicek and a 2024 Sixth-Round Draft Selection

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired center Jack Studnicka from the Vancouver Canucks in exchange for defenseman Nick Cicek and San Jose’s 2024 sixth-round selection.

“Jack is a big and fast, reliable two-way center who is only 24-years-old, said Grier. "He plays a complete game and has offensive upside. We are happy to have him join the organization.”

Studnicka, 24, has played in five games this season for Vancouver, scoring one goal along with a plus-2 rating. He has also appeared in nine games for the Abbotsford Canucks in the American Hockey League (AHL), recording seven points (one goal, six assists).

Over the course of his career in the NHL, he has appeared in 90 games with the Boston Bruins and Canucks, scoring 16 points (six goals, 10 assists) along with five Stanley Cup Playoff games. He has also appeared in 126 AHL games with the Providence Bruins and Abbotsford, collecting 103 points (35 goals, 68 assists). He was named to the AHL All-Star game in the 2019-20 season and also named to the AHL All-Rookie Team after posting 49 points (23 goals, 26 assists) in 60 games.

Prior to his professional career, Studnicka played in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for the Oshawa Generals and Niagara IceDogs, skating in 252 games and recording 233 points (80 goals, 153 assists).

Internationally he has represented Team Canada at the 2019 World Junior Championships, scoring four points (one goal, three assists) in five games played.

The six-foot-two, 194-pound native of Tecumseh, Ontario was originally selected by Boston in the 2017 NHL Draft (second round, 53rd overall).

Cicek joined the Sharks organization in the 2021-22 season on an AHL contract with the San Jose Barracuda, appearing in 53 games and scoring 25 points (five goals, 20 assists). The following season, he earned an NHL contract with the club and made his NHL debut in 2022-23. He has played in 16 NHL games with the Sharks, collecting four assists and has also played in 108 career AHL games with the Barracuda, recording 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists).