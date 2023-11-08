News Feed

Sharks defeat Flyers for 1st win of season, end 11-game skid

2023 Foster Hewitt Memorial Trophy Recipient Dan Rusanowsky to be Recognized in Pregame Ceremony on Nov. 24

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Flyers

Penguins score 10 in Karlsson return to San Jose

Rusanowsky found niche in radio, led to Hall of Fame

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Penguins 

Sharks Recall Goaltender Magnus Chrona from San Jose Barracuda

Sharks to Host A Celebration of Diwali on Thursday, November 9

Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss

September and October 2023 Recap: Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Campaign and Healthy Living Campaign

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks

Next Wave Report: November 1

Women in Hockey: Sharks Vice President Rosemary Tebaldi

Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks

Game Preview: Sharks at Capitals

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Game Preview: Sharks at Hurricanes

Johansson gets 2nd straight shutout, Lightning keep Sharks winless

Sharks Acquire Defenseman Calen Addison From the Wild in Exchange for Forward Adam Raška and a 2026 Fifth Round Pick

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has acquired defenseman Calen Addison from the Minnesota Wild in exchange for forward Adam Raska and San Jose’s 2026 fifth-round selection.

“Calen is a talented young defenseman who sees the ice well and moves the puck well,” said Grier. “He is a very good player on the power play, and we are excited to add him to our group.”

Addison, 23, has appeared in 92 career NHL games with Minnesota, recording 38 points (five goals, 33 assists) and 30 penalty minutes. This season, he has five assists in 12 NHL games and six penalty minutes, while averaging 16:07 of ice time.

He also appeared in three Stanley Cup Playoff games with the Wild in 2021, posting one assist.

Originally selected by Pittsburgh in the second round (53rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft, Addison has appeared in 77 American Hockey League (AHL) games with Iowa and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton between 2018-2022, where he collected 58 points (13 goals, 45 assists) and 103 penalty minutes. He was named to the AHL All-Rookie Team and as an AHL Central Division All-Star Team in 2021.

The 5-foot-eleven, 175-pound native of Brandon, MB was a member of Canada’s 2020 gold medal-winning World Junior Championship squad, where he finished tied for sixth in tournament scoring, second amongst all tournament defensemen, with nine points (one goal, eight assists) in seven games and was a plus-4 rating.

Raska, originally selected by San Jose in the seventh round (201st overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, has appeared in seven games this season with the San Jose Barracuda in the AHL, posting four penalty minutes. In 110 AHL games between 2021-2023, he has recorded 25 points (nine goals, 16 assists) and 182 penalty minutes. He has also appeared in eight NHL games with the Sharks between 2021-2023, collecting seven penalty minutes.