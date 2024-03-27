Last week, the San Jose Sharks came together with the NHL, Bay Area youth hockey teams, and individuals to pay tribute to Michael Huang.
Scrolling Social: Sticks out for Michael
It's a tradition in hockey to leave sticks outside of a door to show respect for the loss of a player. Many members of the hockey community showed support by putting their own sticks out for Michael.
Michael's team, the San Francisco Sabercats, joined us at the Sharks game on March 23 to honor and pay tribute to their beloved teammate.
After the game, the Sharks came out to meet the San Francisco Sabercats youth hockey team and Michael's family.
It was a special night for the hockey community to come together and honor Michael.