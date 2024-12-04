Eklund scores in OT, lifts Sharks past Capitals for 3rd straight win 

Eklund won it with a one-timer from the right circle off a pass from Mikael Granlund with Capitals forward Tom Wilson in the penalty box for a high-sticking double minor at 17:43 of the third period.

“Mack [Celebrini] and ‘Granny’ had some plays going on on the other side,” Eklund said. “Just trying to be ready for the one-timer and got a hell of a pass from ‘Granny’ there and I was just able to get it in.”

Tyler Toffoli also scored for the Sharks (10-13-5), who have won three straight. MacKenzie Blackwood made 27 saves.

“You're not always going to have the pretty games and dominate a full game,” Toffoli said. “We found a way to score late, and obviously ‘Blacky’ made some really good saves to keep us in the first. As the game went on, we got a lot better and were able to execute on the power play.”

Nic Dowd scored for the Capitals (17-6-2), who had won four in a row, including 6-5 at the New Jersey Devils on Saturday. Logan Thompson made 29 saves.

“We’re having a lot of issues right now being consistent with our game,” Capitals coach Spencer Carbery said. “That to me was an extremely disappointing performance to come back home and play that way in the second and third periods.”