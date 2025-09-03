San Jose Sharks re-sign affiliation agreement with Wichita Thunder for 2025-26 season 

The San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) announced today that the team has re-signed their affiliation agreement with the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder for the 2025-26 season.

"Wichita is a premier franchise in the ECHL with a proven track record of developing NHL prospects well," said Sharks Assistant General Manager and San Jose Barracuda General Manager Joe Will. "The staff, facilities and city are all first class."

The Thunder will be entering their 12th season as a member of the ECHL and 34th season as a franchise, having previously played in the now-defunct Central Hockey League since 1993. Wichita was Central Hockey League champion in 1994 and 1995 and made the Finals in back-to-back years in 2012 and 2013 before joining the ECHL in 2014-15. Last season, the Thunder finished second in the Western Conference’s Mountain Division, posting a regular season record of 41-24-6-1.

Joel T. Lomurno serves as the franchise’s general manager and was selected as the ECHL Executive of the Year for 2021-22. Bruce Ramsay serves as the team’s head coach and was named ECHL Head Coach and GM of the Year after the 2020-21 season. The Thunder play at INTRUST Bank Arena located in downtown Wichita, Kansas.

“I'm excited to be back with San Jose for another season,” said Ramsay. “Last year, I was able to work with some talented players that lived out their dreams as they continue to pursue a chance to play in the NHL. It was a pleasure to help develop guys like Gabriel Carriere and Braden Hache, who both signed second contracts with the organization. I'm proud of Gabe, who really improved his game and earned an NHL contract with the Sharks and equally as proud with Braden, who is back with the Barracuda. I'm happy with the progress of several other players who spent a significant amount of time here. We look forward to growing our partnership and working together to ensure success at each level for all three teams.”

Sharks Head Coach Ryan Warsofsky (South Carolina, 2016-18) served two seasons as a head coach for the ECHL’s South Carolina Stingrays. NHL Goaltending Coach Thomas Speer played in three league contests as a member of the Idaho Steelheads and Las Vegas Wranglers in the 2011-12 season and went on to serve as Goaltending Coach with the Allen Americans, then the Sharks’ ECHL affiliate, from 2014-15 through 2016-17.

Last season, defensemen Jeremie Bucheler and Braden Hache, forwards Mitchell Russell and Luke Grainger and goaltenders Gabriel Carriere and Aaron Dell all played for both the Thunder and the San Jose Barracuda.

The Thunder were previously affiliated with the Edmonton Oilers (2017-2022) and Ottawa Senators (2016-17).