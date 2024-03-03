Robertson ties it in 3rd, Stars rally for shootout win against Sharks

Magnus Chrona made 36 saves in his second NHL start for the Sharks (15-38-6), who have lost seven of their past eight.

The 23-year-old from Sweden was recalled by the Sharks on Wednesday, one day after Mackenzie Blackwood was injured in a 7-2 loss to the New Jersey Devils.

“I was enjoying every second of it. I was loving hockey out there, and it was just awesome to be out there,” Chrona said. “[Playing in the NHL] means a lot, especially all the work I’ve put in since I was drafted. It’s a great building block for me. My teammates here did a great job of preparing me, same with the goaltending staff. They played great in front of me and made my job a little bit easier tonight.”

Chrona stopped Stars forward Logan Stankoven on a breakaway in overtime to help get the Sharks to the shootout.

“Against a team that can get to the net and really make it hard on you, I thought we defended around our net really well,” Sharks coach David Quinn said. “Other than that blitz in the second period where they kind of came hard, I thought we managed the game well. It was an up-and-down game, an even game in a lot of ways in those areas. I thought we managed the third period way better and didn’t give up a lot of crazy chances. It was a step forward for us for sure.”

William Eklund gave the Sharks a 1-0 lead at 4:39 in the first period, putting in his own rebound from a sharp angle behind Oettinger.

“With [Eklund], he likes to have [the puck] behind the goal line. I like to find that quiet pocket of ice and try to get my shot off and play in that little house in front of the net,” said Sharks forward Luke Kunin, who had two assists. “That give-and-go hockey off the rush, even on his goal, you saw that. [We’re] getting more and more confident with each other and making plays. Nice to see a few go in for us.”