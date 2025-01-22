San Jose Sharks claim forward Walker Duehr 

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has claimed forward Walker Duehr.

Duehr, 27, has appeared in 16 games with the Calgary Flames this season, registering one assist. He appeared in a career-high 40 games with the Flames in 2023-24, finishing with seven points (two goals, five assists), after scoring a personal-best seven goals and finishing with 11 points in 27 games with Calgary in 2022-23. In 84 career NHL games, all with Calgary, Duehr has tallied 19 points (nine goals, 10 assists).

The forward has played in parts of five seasons for the Stockton Heat and Calgary Wranglers, American Hockey League (AHL) affiliates of the Flames. In AHL action this season, Duehr has 19 points (11 goals, eight assists) in 20 games. He set AHL bests of 15 goals and 26 points with the Wranglers in 2022-23. Over 127 career AHL contests, Duehr has logged 69 points (37 goals, 32 assists).

Prior to his professional career, Duehr attended Minnesota State-Mankato from 2017-18 through 2020-21, logging 51 points over 102 career collegiate games and helping the Mavericks earn WCHA regular season championships in each of his four seasons. He also appeared in two USHL seasons, winning the Clark Cup with Tri-City in 2015-16 and totaling 64 points (27 goals, 37 assists) in 145 games in the league.

The six-foot-two, 210-pound native of Sioux Falls, South Dakota was originally signed as a free agent by Calgary on April 11, 2021.