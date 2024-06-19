San Jose Sharks claim forward Barclay Goodrow

San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) General Manager Mike Grier announced today that the club has claimed forward Barclay Goodrow.

Goodrow, 31, recorded 12 points (four goals, eight assists) in 80 games last season for the New York Rangers en route to capturing the Presidents’ Trophy as the best regular season team. He ranked third on the team in shorthanded time on ice (152:46), and was fourth in hits and faceoff percentage (54%). In addition, he appeared in his milestone 500th game on Oct. 28 at Vancouver Canucks.

In the postseason, Goodrow appeared in 16 Stanley Cup Playoff games, scoring eight points (six goals, two assists) along with a plus-3 rating. He finished fourth on the team in goals, and was tied for second in plus-minus. He was instrumental in Game Two of the Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers, scoring the overtime, game-winning goal and became the first New York player in nearly 10 years to score an overtime goal during the Conference Finals. It was his second overtime goal in the postseason in his career, with his first occurring against the Vegas Golden Knights while as a player with the Sharks in Game 7 of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs, capping off a historic come-from-behind win to seal the series.

Over the course of his career with the Sharks, Tampa Bay Lightning, and New York Rangers, Goodrow has appeared in 572 career NHL games, recording 169 points (60 goals, 109 points). He is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion, winning with the Lightning in the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons. He has appeared in 97 career Stanley Cup postseason games, scoring 24 points (12 goals, 12 assists).

With the Sharks franchise, Goodrow appeared across six seasons with the franchise recording 71 points (26 goals, 45 assists) in 268 games. He also has two goals in 22 postseason games with San Jose.

The six-foot-two, 209-pound native of Toronto, Ontario was originally signed by San Jose as a free agent on Mar. 6, 2014.