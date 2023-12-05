November 2023 Recap: Hockey Fights Cancer Campaign P/B Kaiser Permanente 

During the November Hockey Fights Cancer (HFC) campaign presented by **Kaiser Permanente**, the Sharks Foundation's fundraising efforts were focused on providing financial support to cancer-related organizations.
In celebration of the 25th anniversary of the leaguewide initiative, every non-profit that applied for a 23-24 **Community Assist Grant** under the November HFC focal area received a $2,500 donation. With the generous support of Sharks Foundation benefactors John and Cindy Cook, $27,000 was split amongst 11 beneficiaries: **Cancer CAREpoint**, **Cancer Support Community SF Bay Area**, **Kids & Art Foundation**, **Latinas Contra Cancer**, **Make-A-Wish Greater Bay Area**, **Okizu**, **Pancreatic Cancer Action Network**, **The Teal Foundation**, **Starlight Children's Foundation**, **American Cancer Society**, and **There With Care of the Bay Area**. For their winter service event, the Foundation’s **Young Professionals Board** volunteered with one of the beneficiaries, **There With Care**, whose mission is to provide a wide range of thoughtful and fundamental services to families and children during the critical phase of a medical crisis. Watch the recap video: https://www.nhl.com/sharks/video/topic/foundation/ypb-hfc-service-event-6341104072112.