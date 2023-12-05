November 2023 Recap: Hockey Fights Cancer Campaign P/B Kaiser Permanente 

On November 8, the Foundation and Kaiser Permanente presented a $20,000 grant to the who encourages every kid fighting cancer to Never Ever Give Up (NEGU). JRF was inspired by one courageous and compassionate 12-year-old little girl: Jessica Joy Rees, better known as Jessie, who bravely fought cancer from March 2011 to January 2012. She conceptualized JoyJars, plastic jars filled with toys, games, and cheerful gifts, and coined the organization’s motto, NEGU. JRF fulfills their mission by connecting with families, bringing awareness to their stories, offering them a network of helpful resources, and sending the entire family encouragement throughout their journey. In addition to the funding, representatives from Team Teal and Kaiser packed 500 JoyJars at Sharks Ice San Jose for JRF, which will be distributed to pediatric oncology patients enduring long hospital stays.