NBC Sports California announces updates to Sharks 2024-25 broadcast schedule 

NBC Sports California today announced the following revisions to the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) television broadcast schedule for the 2024-25 NHL season.

The Sharks Thurs., March 27 game vs. Toronto, Tues., April 1 game at Anaheim, and Fri., April 11 game at Edmonton will now air on NBC Sports California Plus.

All three Sharks games will air entirely on NBC Sports California Plus, but if the Athletics game on each respective date end prior to the conclusion of the Sharks game, NBC Sports California will join the Sharks broadcast in progress.

In addition, television coverage of the Sharks Mon., April 7 game vs. Calgary, Sun. April 13 at Calgary and Wed., April 16 vs. Edmonton may begin on NBC Sports California Plus, pending the duration of the Athletics or Sacramento Kings games on those dates. The games will be joined in progress on NBC Sports California as soon as the baseball or basketball game(s) conclude.

PROJECTED CHANNEL LOCATIONS

3/27 Toronto Maple Leafs vs. San Jose Sharks

Xfinity 819 HD / 104 SD

DirecTV 696-1 HD / 696-1 SD

AT&T 1771 HD / 771 SD

4/1 San Jose Sharks at Anaheim Ducks

Xfinity 819 HD / 104 SD

DirecTV 698-1 HD / 698-1 SD

AT&T 1768 HD / 768 SD

4/11 San Jose Sharks at Edmonton Oilers

Xfinity 819 HD / 104 SD

DirecTV TBD HD / TBD SD

AT&T TBD HD / TBD SD

* NBC Sports California Plus channels for the games mentioned above will vary by cable/satellite provider:

These games, and all other Sharks regular season games, will also be carried live on the Sharks Audio Network. The Sharks Audio Network provides an unmatched resource for consistent and unique Sharks and Barracuda-related audio programming, content and game broadcasts. The 24-hour, seven days a week audio feed is available via the Sharks+SAP Center App, and online at sjsharks.com/listen.

A revised version of the Sharks 2024-25 broadcast schedule can be found here.