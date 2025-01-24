Forsberg scores twice, Predators edge Sharks for 5th straight win

Nyquist scored a power-play goal at 3:58 of the first period, giving the Predators a 1-0 lead. Novak fed a pass from the slot to the left circle, which Nyquist one-timed into an open net.

Novak made it 2-0 Predators 54 seconds later at 4:52 after Zachary L'Heureux's wraparound attempt created a rebound off Askarov's pad.

Forsberg put the Predators up 3-0 at 6:53 when he deflected Justin Barron's shot from the right point past the blocker of Askarov.

"We are finding ways to win games," Forsberg said. "The effort is there, but there are certainly things that we can tighten up."

Duehr scored his first as a member of the Sharks at 8:12 to cut the lead to 3-1. Mario Ferraro's shot from the center point was deflected twice, first by Nikolai Kovalenko and then by Duehr over Annunen's blocker.

"It was nice to find one there," Duehr said. "It was a nice response, too, after [Luke Kunin, Barclay Goodrow, and Ty Dellandrea fought]. It was pretty awesome to see that from those guys."

Ferraro made it 3-2 at 16:34 after Granlund passed the puck to the point. Ferraro walked into the left circle and beat Annunen with a wrist shot.

"I think [Granlund has] been really good the last two games. He's skating more. He's making plays. I like that line," Warsofsky said. "He just impacts the game in a lot of different ways."

Forsberg scored his second of the game at 1:38 of the second period to give the Predators a 4-2 lead with a wraparound to Askarov's right.

Stamkos extended the Predators lead to 5-2 with a power-play goal at 7:07. Jonathan Marchessault's one-timer from the left circle squeaked through Askarov for Stamkos to tap in.

"We're just a little off on the [penalty] kill right now," Warsofsky said. "We made some adjustments after the first period, almost a whole new system. We just were just a little off, a little slow and making our reads."