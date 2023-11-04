News Feed

Sharks Recall Goaltender Magnus Chrona from San Jose Barracuda

Sharks to Host A Celebration of Diwali on Thursday, November 9

Canucks score 10, hand Sharks 10th straight loss

September and October 2023 Recap: Latinx & Hispanic Heritage Campaign and Healthy Living Campaign

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks

Next Wave Report: November 1

Women in Hockey: Sharks Vice President Rosemary Tebaldi

Wilson breaks tie in 3rd, Capitals rally past Sharks

Game Preview: Sharks at Capitals

Teravainen has hat trick, Hurricanes shut out Sharks

Game Preview: Sharks at Hurricanes

Johansson gets 2nd straight shutout, Lightning keep Sharks winless

Game Preview: Sharks at Lightning

Reinhart scores in 5th straight game, Panthers defeat Sharks

Game Preview: Sharks at Panthers

Game Recap: Sharks at Predators

Gameday Preview: Sharks at Predators

SJSharks Gaming Signs NHL 24 Pro Esports Team

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Penguins 

The Sharks host the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sharks x Warriors Bay Area Unite Night at SAP Center.

When: Saturday, November 4

Time: 7 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

Game Notes:

  • Saturday marks Erik Karlsson's first time back in San Jose since being traded this off-season. Matt Nieto also returns to San Jose with the Penguins. 
  • The Sharks recalled goaltender Magnus Chrona from the Barracuda on Friday evening.