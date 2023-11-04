Game Preview: Sharks vs. Penguins 

The Sharks host the Pittsburgh Penguins for Sharks x Warriors Bay Area Unite Night at SAP Center.
When: Saturday, November 4
Time: 7 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital
Game Notes:
- Saturday marks Erik Karlsson's first time back in San Jose since being traded this off-season. Matt Nieto also returns to San Jose with the Penguins.
- The Sharks recalled goaltender Magnus Chrona from the Barracuda on Friday evening.