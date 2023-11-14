Game Preview: Sharks vs. Panthers

The San Jose Sharks are coming off a two-game road trip as they take on the Florida Panthers at SAP Center.
When: Tuesday, November 14
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Watch: ESPN+, Hulu
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital
Game Notes:
- Luke Kunin (1g, 0a) scored his second goal of the season with assists going to Tomáš Hertl (0g, 1a) and William Eklund (0g, 1a).
- Eklund now has points in three of the past four games (1g, 2a).
- Marc-Edouard Vlasic played in his 1,251st career game, tying him with Jari Kurri for 100th-most games played in NHL history.