Game Preview: Sharks at Ducks
Game Preview: Sharks at Golden Knights
Patrick Marleau Inducted into San Jose Sports Hall of Fame
Game Preview: Sharks vs. Oilers 
Sharks Nov. 9 Game to be Broadcast on Radio Zindagi 1550 AM as Part of the Sharks Celebration of Diwali
Sharks Acquire Defenseman Calen Addison From the Wild in Exchange for Forward Adam Raška and a 2026 Fifth Round Pick
2023 Foster Hewitt Memorial Trophy Recipient Dan Rusanowsky to be Recognized in Pregame Ceremony on Nov. 24
Game Preview: Sharks vs. Flyers
Game Preview: Sharks vs. Penguins 
Sharks Recall Goaltender Magnus Chrona from San Jose Barracuda
Sharks to Host A Celebration of Diwali on Thursday, November 9

Game Preview: Sharks vs. Panthers

The San Jose Sharks are coming off a two-game road trip as they take on the Florida Panthers at SAP Center.

When: Tuesday, November 14

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Watch: ESPN+, Hulu

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

Game Notes:

  • Luke Kunin (1g, 0a) scored his second goal of the season with assists going to Tomáš Hertl (0g, 1a) and William Eklund (0g, 1a).
    • Eklund now has points in three of the past four games (1g, 2a). 
  • Marc-Edouard Vlasic played in his 1,251st career game, tying him with Jari Kurri for 100th-most games played in NHL history.