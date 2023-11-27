Game Preview: Sharks vs. Capitals

The San Jose Sharks are hosting the Washington Capitals at SAP Center for the first time this season.
When: Monday, November 27
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital
Game Notes:
- Ty Emberson scored his first NHL goal to open the scoring on Saturday against the Canadiens at SAP Center.
- Mike Hoffman scored his team-leading sixth goal of the season, his sixth in the past six games, extending his hot streak to six goals and seven points in that span.