Game Preview: Sharks vs. Canucks

The San Jose Sharks are hosting their first SJSharks Gaming (@SJSharksGaming) Night on Saturday as they host the Vancouver Canucks.
When: Saturday, November 25
Time: 7 p.m.
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital
Game Notes:
- SJSharks Gaming Night will feature video games on the concourse, a full arena tech tattoo giveaway, a professional Just Dance team and more!
- Mike Hoffman netted his team-leading fifth goal on his birthday, Friday, in the Sharks loss to the Canadiens.