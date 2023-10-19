Game Preview: Sharks vs. Bruins

The San Jose Sharks take on the Boston Bruins in their final game of the first homestand of the 23-24 season.
When: Thursday, October 19
Time: 7:30 p.m.
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital
Game Notes:
- On Tuesday, Fabian Zetterlund scored his first goal with the Sharks and recorded his sixth career multi-point game.
- Mackenzie Blackwood has made 87 saves through his first two games, the most ever by a Sharks netminder through the first two contests per NHL PR.