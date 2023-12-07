Game Preview: Sharks at Red Wings

The San Jose Sharks continue their road trip in Detroit.
When: Thursday, December 7
Time: 4 p.m. PT
Watch: NBCSCA
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital
Game Notes:
- On Tuesday night the Sharks overcame a three-goal, third-period deficit to earn a win. Tomás Hertl led the way with his sixth career hat trick and William Eklund scored the overtime winner.
- Mikael Granlund notched two assists on Tuesday, extending his hot streak to 12 points in 11 games.