Game Preview: Sharks at Red Wings

The San Jose Sharks continue their road trip in Detroit. 

When: Thursday, December 7

Time: 4 p.m. PT

Watch: NBCSCA

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center App Presented by Western Digital

Game Notes:

  • On Tuesday night the Sharks overcame a three-goal, third-period deficit to earn a win. Tomás Hertl led the way with his sixth career hat trick and William Eklund scored the overtime winner.
  • Mikael Granlund notched two assists on Tuesday, extending his hot streak to 12 points in 11 games.

