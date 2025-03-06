Game Preview: Sharks at Avalanche

The Sharks conclude their eight-game road trip with a matchup against the Avalanche.
When: Thursday, March 6
Time: 6 p.m. PT
Watch: ESPN
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app
Game Notes:
- Will Smith (1g, 1a) hit the 30-point milestone, joining Macklin Celebrini (1g, 0a) as the third rookie duo in Sharks history to achieve the feat in the same season.
- Marc-Edouard Vlasic etched his name in history as the NHL's all-time leader in blocked shots, surpassing 2,165 career blocks.