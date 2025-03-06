Game Preview: Sharks at Avalanche

030625_Matchup_2568x1444

The Sharks conclude their eight-game road trip with a matchup against the Avalanche.

When: Thursday, March 6

Time: 6 p.m. PT

Watch: ESPN

Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & SAP Center app

Game Notes:

  • Will Smith (1g, 1a) hit the 30-point milestone, joining Macklin Celebrini (1g, 0a) as the third rookie duo in Sharks history to achieve the feat in the same season.
  • Marc-Edouard Vlasic etched his name in history as the NHL's all-time leader in blocked shots, surpassing 2,165 career blocks.

News Feed

Sharks acquire defenseman Vincent Desharnais from Pittsburgh for 2028 fifth round pick

Sharks Foundation to celebrate 30 Years of impact on Thursday, March 13 at SAP Center at San Jose

Sharks Acquire Forward Patrick Giles from Panthers in Exchange for Vitek Vanecek

Game Recap: Sabres 2, Sharks 6

Sharks to Host Women of Teal Celebration Presented by Kaiser Permanente on March 8

Game Preview: Sharks at Sabres

Game Recap: Maple Leafs 2, Sharks 3

Game Preview: Sharks at Maple Leafs

Rookie Watch: Gauthier, Thompson among 1st-year players adjusting following trades

NHL nationally televised games for week of March 3

Sharks try their hands at curling on Montreal road trip

Game Recap: Senators 5, Sharks 3

Game Preview: Sharks at Senators

Game Recap: Canadiens 4, Sharks 3

Game Preview: Sharks at Canadiens

February 2025: Celebration of Black History Campaign

Game Recap: Jets 2, Sharks 1

Rookie Watch: Celebrini, Bourque among top 1st-year players from Canada