Celebrini leads 3 Stars of the Week

NEW YORK – San Jose Sharks center Macklin Celebrini, Vancouver Canucks defenseman Quinn Hughes and Washington Capitals defenseman Jakob Chychrun have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” presented by GEICO for the week ending Dec. 1.

FIRST STAR – MACKLIN CELEBRINI, C, SAN JOSE SHARKS

Celebrini, who on Sunday was named the NHL’s “Rookie of the Month” for November, notched 4‑3—7 and two game-winning goals in four appearances to guide the Sharks (9-13-5, 23 points) to a trio of victories. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2024 NHL Draft registered 2-1—3, highlighted by his second career decisive tally (also Nov. 18 vs. DET), in a 7-2 triumph versus the Los Angeles Kings Nov. 25. At 18 years, 165 days, he became the youngest player in franchise history with a three-point game – besting Patrick Marleau’s previous team mark (18 years, 171 days on March 5, 1998 vs. DET: 1-2—3). Celebrini then scored once in a 4-3 loss to the Ottawa Senators Nov. 27 before collecting 1-1—2, including another game-winning goal, in an 8-5 victory against the Seattle Kraken Nov. 29. He ended the week with one assist (on the eventual decisive goal) in a 4-2 win over the Kraken Nov. 30. Celebrini sits third among rookies with 8-6—14 through 15 total contests this season despite missing 12 games due to injury. He also ranks among the leading rookies in game-winning goals (t-1st; 3), goals (2nd; 8), average time on ice (2nd; 19:48), shots on goal (3rd; 47), shooting percentage (minimum: 1 SOG/GP – 4th; 17.0%) and assists (t-6th; 6).