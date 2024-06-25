Bongiovanni's Back

The Ottawa Senators continue their momentum of last night's trade with a contract extension. The team has signed forward Wyatt Bongiovanni to a one-year, two-way extension. The contract carries a value of $775,000 in the NHL and $92,500 in the AHL.

The Birmingham, Michigan native, 24, was acquired from the Winnipeg Jets on March 15, 2024. The undrafted forward signed a 2-year entry-level contract with the Jets on April 16, 2022.

Senators’ President of Hockey Operations & General Manager offered high praise for Bongiovanni, stating:

“Wyatt proved to be a very effective player for the organization while in Belleville. He’s a skilled offensive player who was routinely able to produce points after being acquired late last season. He’s also become an asset on the power play.”

Bongiovanni split his 2023-24 season between the Belleville Senators and the Manitoba Moose. Appearing in 14 regular season games for the B-Sens, Bongiovanni recorded eight goals and two assists for a total of 10 points. Prior to that, he tallied eight goals and seven assists for 15 points in his 34 appearances with the Moose. Skating in all seven of Belleville’s playoff games, Bongiovanni recorded one goal and three assists.

The forward turned pro following the conclusion of his NCAA career with Quinnipiac University in the 2021-22 season. In his three seasons of AHL play, Bongiovanni has skated in 107 regular season games, during which he has recorded 29 goals and 14 assists for a total of 43 points.