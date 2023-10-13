News Feed

Game Day Five: OTT at CAR

The Senators begin the 2023-24 NHL season on the road in Carolina
Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as President of Hockey Operations

A Letter from Michael Andlauer

Senators Sports & Entertainment announces that Michael Andlauer has purchased the Ottawa Senators Hockey Club

Senators sign defenceman Toure

There's a Shark in these waters

Ottawa Senators announce 56-player 2023-24 training camp roster

prospect challenge roster

Senators announce two additions to coaching and hockey ops staff

Ottawa Senators announce additions to hockey operations department

Sanderszn just got a whole lot longer

Ottawa Senators sign defenceman Jake Sanderson to eight-year contract extension

Sens march in the Capital Pride Parade

Senators Community Foundation donates to Ottawa Food Bank

Ottawa Senators sign forward Vladimir Tarasenko to a one-year contract

Welcome to the Tarasenk-show

Ottawa Senators part ways with assistant general manager Trent Mann

Previewing the Prospects Challenge

Welcome back 11

Daniel Alfredsson rejoins the Senators in a new role

Captains

Steve Staios announced to media this morning that Daniel Alfredsson will be joining the Senators staff. While the title of his role is somewhat undefined, he will be working with coaching staff and the players, a prominent presence around the room. He’ll operate somewhere between coaching and player development both on and off the ice and we will see how the role evolves.

“Nevermind he’s Daniel Alfredsson, I look at his character, his hockey acumen, I was eager to get him in wherever he wanted. He’s got a great deal of passion we all know his competitiveness, so we felt this is the best point for him to start. Get him on the ice around our good young core and help them continue to get better.” – Steve Staios, President of Hockey Operations.

There couldn’t be a more natural fit bringing the Hall of Famer back into the fold. The longest tenured captain in franchise history, Alfie rejoins the team that drafted him in the sixth round in 1994, where he spent 17 seasons, 13 of which as the captain.

He checks all the boxes because he has the immediate respect of our players. Not only because of the player that he was but the person that he is. Add that to the leadership, add that to the long career and success that he had. He certainly checks all the boxes.” – Steve Staios, President of Hockey Operations

Alfie left his mark throughout the Ottawa Senators history books as the franchise leader in: Goals (426)

Assists (682)

Points (1108)

Powerplay goals (131)

Short-handed goals (25)

Game-winning goals (69),

*Second in games played (1178) to his long-time teammate and now co-worker Chris Phillips (1179).

“We have an influential young group that I still think can get better. The players can get better individually and we can get better as a team and I think Daniel is going to help provide that for us.” – Steve Staios, President of Hockey Operations.

The sky is the limit thinking of what this young core of Brady Tkachuk, Tim Stützle, Josh Norris, Drake Batherson, Jake Sanderson, Thomas Chabot and Jakob Chychrun can learn from one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of skates. One thing is for sure, with Alfie back at Canadian Tire Centre we are in good hands!