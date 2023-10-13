Welcome back 11

Steve Staios announced to media this morning that Daniel Alfredsson will be joining the Senators staff. While the title of his role is somewhat undefined, he will be working with coaching staff and the players, a prominent presence around the room. He’ll operate somewhere between coaching and player development both on and off the ice and we will see how the role evolves.

“Nevermind he’s Daniel Alfredsson, I look at his character, his hockey acumen, I was eager to get him in wherever he wanted. He’s got a great deal of passion we all know his competitiveness, so we felt this is the best point for him to start. Get him on the ice around our good young core and help them continue to get better.” – Steve Staios, President of Hockey Operations.