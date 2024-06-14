Contract for Cole

Cole Reinhardt can feel good heading into the weekend, as the Ottawa Senators announced they have agreed to a one-year, two-way contract extension with the forward. The contract for the left winger, 24, carries a value of $775,000 in the National Hockey League and $95,000 in the American Hockey League.

A sixth-round draft pick (181st overall) in the 2020 draft, Reinhardt spent the entirety of his 2023-24 season with the Senator’s AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators. Skating in 56 regular season games with the Belleville club, Reinhardt recorded eight goals and 15 assists for a season total of 23 points. Appearing in all seven of Belleville’s playoff games, Reinhardt tallied one playoff goal as well.