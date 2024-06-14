Contract for Cole

The Ottawa Senators announce that the team has signed forward Cole Reinhardt to a one-year, two-way contract.

Cole Reinhardt Signed Artice
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

Cole Reinhardt can feel good heading into the weekend, as the Ottawa Senators announced they have agreed to a one-year, two-way contract extension with the forward. The contract for the left winger, 24, carries a value of $775,000 in the National Hockey League and $95,000 in the American Hockey League.

A sixth-round draft pick (181st overall) in the 2020 draft, Reinhardt spent the entirety of his 2023-24 season with the Senator’s AHL affiliate, the Belleville Senators. Skating in 56 regular season games with the Belleville club, Reinhardt recorded eight goals and 15 assists for a season total of 23 points. Appearing in all seven of Belleville’s playoff games, Reinhardt tallied one playoff goal as well.

Reinhardt sits at second all-time in games played for Belleville at 225, as well as fifth in points with 99 to his name. The Calgary native made his NHL debut with the Ottawa Senators on April 7, 2022, against Nashville.

A strong defensive player who has made a name for himself on Belleville’s penalty kill, the return of Reinhardt for another year provides welcome support to the Senators’ system.

