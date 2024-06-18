Senators Secure Guenette

The Ottawa Senators continue to secure young talent, as they announce they have signed defenceman Maxence Guenette to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract carries a $775,000 value in the NHL and a $120,000 value in the AHL.

The 23-year-old played 58 regular season games for the Belleville Senators last year, in which he recorded seven goals and 27 assists for a total of 34 points. Appearing in all seven of the B-Sens’ playoff games, Guenette added one assist.

With 93 career points, Guenette ranks seventh in all-time scoring for the B-Sens, and is tied for first amongst defenceman. His 178 regular season games played places him at fourth all-time, and his 75 assists rank third (first for d-men).