Senators Secure Guenette

The Ottawa Senators announce that the team has signed defenceman Maxence Guenette to a one-year, two-way contract.

Max Guenette Signed Article
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators continue to secure young talent, as they announce they have signed defenceman Maxence Guenette to a one-year, two-way contract. The contract carries a $775,000 value in the NHL and a $120,000 value in the AHL.

The 23-year-old played 58 regular season games for the Belleville Senators last year, in which he recorded seven goals and 27 assists for a total of 34 points. Appearing in all seven of the B-Sens’ playoff games, Guenette added one assist.

With 93 career points, Guenette ranks seventh in all-time scoring for the B-Sens, and is tied for first amongst defenceman. His 178 regular season games played places him at fourth all-time, and his 75 assists rank third (first for d-men).

Guenette tallied 7 games with the Senators’ NHL club in the 2023-24 season. He made his NHL debut with the Sens in 2022-23, playing in the team’s final game of the regular season against the Buffalo Sabres.

Since turning pro, Guenette has continued to see an incline in his production and success each season. At just 23 years old, the future looks bright for the young defenceman.

