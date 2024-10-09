Ull set to go

The Ottawa Senators announced that the team has signed goaltender Linus Ullmark to a four-year contract extension.

Steve Staios swung for the fences this offseason trading for former Vezina Trophy winner Linus Ullmark from the Boston Bruins. The fruits of that trade are paying off with the Senators signing Ullmark to a four-year, $8.25 million AAV contract extension that will run through the end of the 2028-29 NHL season.

Ullmark was acquired by the Senators via trade with the Boston Bruins on June 24, 2024. The deal saw goaltender Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic, and the 25th overall pick in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft go the other way.

Ullmark is entering his tenth NHL season boasting a record of 138-73-23 with a career .919 save percentage and a 2.51 goals against average. His three seasons in Boston saw him allow only 2.28 goals per game on a .924 save percentage highlighted by his Vezina season in 2022-23 in which he achieved career bests in save percentage (.938 save percentage) and goals against average (1.89) and a league leading 40 wins.

It seemed Ullmark was unstoppable that season, winning not only the Vezina but also the William M. Jennings Trophy, named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team, and played in the NHL All-Star Game. To cap it off, Ullmark scored his first NHL goal on February 25, 2023, against the Vancouver Canucks.

“We are excited to have Linus signed to a contract extension before the start of the regular season,” said Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios. “In a short window of time, Linus has been able to see the culture we’re trying to grow with our hockey club and his family has experienced the community spirit of Ottawa-Gatineau.”

Sens fans can catch Linus Ullmark live tomorrow at the team’s home opener against the Florida Panthers. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and tickets are still available HERE.

