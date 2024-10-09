Ull set to go

Ullmark is entering his tenth NHL season boasting a record of 138-73-23 with a career .919 save percentage and a 2.51 goals against average. His three seasons in Boston saw him allow only 2.28 goals per game on a .924 save percentage highlighted by his Vezina season in 2022-23 in which he achieved career bests in save percentage (.938 save percentage) and goals against average (1.89) and a league leading 40 wins.

It seemed Ullmark was unstoppable that season, winning not only the Vezina but also the William M. Jennings Trophy, named to the NHL’s First All-Star Team, and played in the NHL All-Star Game. To cap it off, Ullmark scored his first NHL goal on February 25, 2023, against the Vancouver Canucks.

“We are excited to have Linus signed to a contract extension before the start of the regular season,” said Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios. “In a short window of time, Linus has been able to see the culture we’re trying to grow with our hockey club and his family has experienced the community spirit of Ottawa-Gatineau.”

Sens fans can catch Linus Ullmark live tomorrow at the team’s home opener against the Florida Panthers. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m., and tickets are still available HERE.