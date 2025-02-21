Top 25 Moments of the Last 25 Years - Sylvain St-Laurent

I followed the Senators for 20 years as a journalist.

During those 20 years, there was never a boring day. There's ALWAYS something going on at the Canadian Tire Centre.

My friend (and boss) Ian Mendes had this wonderful idea of putting together a ranking of the best moments of the last 25 years and he challenged me to do the same. We briefly exchanged views on the most memorable moments of the millennium, but soon broke off to go our separate ways.

You had the chance to read Ian's list earlier this week – and I'm glad to see that my list is quite different. I had a lot of fun, too, spending a few hours thinking about it all.

No. 25 - A fun visit to Gatineau

(Intrasquad game in Gatineau on 9/21/24)

The Senators' intrasquad game at the Slush Puppie Centre last fall probably won't go down in history – except for those who were there. I’m happy to start my list with a little personal touch, which also heralds the beginning of a new era.