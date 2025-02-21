Top 25 Moments of the Last 25 Years - Sylvain St-Laurent

Sylvain St-Laurent Recounts His Top 25 Moments of the Sens Last 25 Years

Alfie HHOF
By Sylvain St-Laurent
Director, Communications

I followed the Senators for 20 years as a journalist.

During those 20 years, there was never a boring day. There's ALWAYS something going on at the Canadian Tire Centre.

My friend (and boss) Ian Mendes had this wonderful idea of putting together a ranking of the best moments of the last 25 years and he challenged me to do the same. We briefly exchanged views on the most memorable moments of the millennium, but soon broke off to go our separate ways.

You had the chance to read Ian's list earlier this week – and I'm glad to see that my list is quite different. I had a lot of fun, too, spending a few hours thinking about it all.

No. 25 - A fun visit to Gatineau

(Intrasquad game in Gatineau on 9/21/24)

The Senators' intrasquad game at the Slush Puppie Centre last fall probably won't go down in history – except for those who were there. I’m happy to start my list with a little personal touch, which also heralds the beginning of a new era.

No. 24 - Nobody forgets their first time

(NHL's first ever SO deciding goal on 10/5/05)

Hundreds of players have scored shootout goals since 2005. Daniel Alfredsson is the only player who can boast to have scored the first ever shootout game deciding goal in NHL history, though.

No. 23 - Seven points in Tampa Bay

(Alfie's 7-point night on 1/24/08)

On January 24, 2008, in Tampa, Alfredsson had a seven-point game. His three goals and four assists put him in the spotlight when he showed up 24 hours later in Atlanta for the NHL All-Star Game. (I recently learned that Alfie delivered this performance with a badly bruised hip).

No. 22 - Alfie's 400th goal
(Alfie's 400th goal on 12/20/11)

Just over 100 players have scored 400 goals in the NHL and Alfie will never forget the night he joined this select club. On December 20, 2011 – in front of a packed house –he secured the win in overtime. His 400th career goal capped a three-goal comeback by the Senators against the Calgary Flames.

No. 21 - Timmy's first career goal

(Timmy's first career goal on 1/16/21)

Fans tend to remember Tim Stützle's goal in Sweden to give the Senators an overtime win over the Detroit Red Wings. I'd like to submit another. His very first career goal, on January 16, 2021, was particularly pretty. In empty stands, during a pandemic, the young center still demonstrated his great talent.

No. 20 - The 2020 Entry Draft

(NHL Entry Draft on 10/6/20)

A monumental night for the Senators organization. On October 6, 2020, the team first unveiled its new uniforms, inspired by those of the 1990s, to the delight of fans. Then, in a draft that took place virtually, due to the pandemic, team executives selected Tim Stützle, Jake Sanderson and Ridly Greig in the first round. The tide was turning.

No. 19 - Claude Giroux's contract signing

(Claude Giroux contract signing on 7/13/22)

In July 2022, Claude Giroux's contract signing as an unrestricted free agent marked the beginning of a new era in Ottawa. The Senators could only dream of moving up the standings.

No. 18 - The Dominator's signing

(Dominik Hasek signing on 7/6/04)

Similar event, different context. When general manager John Muckler announced the signing of goaltender Dominik Hasek, we truly believed that the Senators had just found the missing piece that would enable them to take the final steps towards the Stanley Cup.

No. 17 - Line brawl in Buffalo

(Line brawl in Buffalo on 2/22/07)

In this incident that spiced up the rivalry between the Senators and the Buffalo Sabres on February 22, 2007, I especially remember the brawl between coaches Bryan Murray and Lindy Ruff. Commentator Rob Ray, between the two benches for the Buffalo broadcast, even had to cover up his microphone to hide the salty language.

No. 16 - Line brawl in Philadelphia

(Line brawl in Philadelphia on 3/5/04)

Another memorable brawl, during which the Senators and Flyers broke a record for the most penalty minutes in a game. I haven't forgotten the tension backstage after the game and trust me, not all of the stories of the evening have been told.

No. 15 - A dominant goalie

(Patrick Lalime shutout vs Philadelphia on 4/24/02)

It's easy to forget the Senators' history is littered with modest but hard-working players who have had great moments in the playoffs. Patrick Lalime's sequence of three consecutive shutouts in 2002 is a perfect example. He still managed to pull off the feat against a team featuring Jeremy Roenick, Mark Recchi, Adam Oates, John LeClair and Simon Gagné.

No. 14 – Big win at Lansdowne

(NHL 100 Classic on 12/16/17)

The NHL chose to celebrate its 100th anniversary in Ottawa on December 16, 2017. It was a very cold day downtown for the thousands of fans who gathered at Lansdowne Park. In a difficult start to the season, the home team won, 3-0, against the Montreal Canadiens. And Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored the winning goal.

No. 13 - A big goal for the Big Rig

(Chris Phillips' OT winner on 5/21/03)

The Senators were a long shot going into Game 6 of the 2003 Eastern Conference Finals. The team managed to force the final game by defeating the Devils in overtime. And it couldn’t have happened to a better guy. Chris Phillips, one of the team's most effective players during the playoffs, was the hero of the evening.

No. 12 - Fifty goals

(Dany Heatley's 50th goal with Ottawa on 4/18/06)

There were many memorable moments involving the Pizza Line. Most notably, Dany Heatley scored in the very last game of the 2005-06 season, against the New York Rangers at Madison Square Garden. In doing so, he became the first player in the team's history - and the only one to date - to enjoy a 50-goal season.

No. 11 - Chicken Parm

(JG Pageau 4 goal game against NYR on 4/29/17)

We have to talk about the 2017 playoffs. Jean-Gabriel Pageau's four-goal game against the New York Rangers on April 29 was legendary – especially when we learned that a meal of chicken parm helped fuel his big effort.

No. 10 - From Karlsson to Hoffman

(Erik Karlsson to Mike Hoffman goal on 4/17/17)

Erik Karlsson's perfect pass and Mike Hoffman's masterful deke on April 17, 2017, gave us the most beautiful Senators goal of the last 25 years.

No. 9 - Clarke MacArthur’s last OT GWG

(MacArthur GWG against Boston on 4/23/17)

Everyone remembers Hoffman's goal. Clarke MacArthur's goal, which helped the Senators eliminate the Boston Bruins in the first round on April 23, allowed a pretty good guy to end his career with one last good memory.

No. 8 - A shutout for Nicholle

(Craig Anderson shutout in Edmonton on 10/30/16)

Everyone in Ottawa adored Nicholle Anderson and fans were extremely worried about Craig Anderson's wife when she was diagnosed with cancer. The goalie's emotional reaction when he blanked the Edmonton Oilers on October 30, 2016, warmed the hearts of just about everyone.

No. 7 - Line brawl against Montreal

(Line brawl against Montreal on 5/5/13)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau's hat trick was the highlight of the first series between the Senators and Canadiens. The line brawl that took place in the same game also has a special place in the collective minds of Ottawa fans. The Senators players – just like their fans – showed they were no longer intimidated by opponents with a rich history.

No. 6 - One-day contract

(Daniel Alfredsson one day contract on 12/4/14)

Here's another moment that has little to do with the team's performance on the ice: On December 4, 2014, Alfredsson signed a one-day contract to complete his career in Ottawa. It was the right thing to do. Hats off to Bryan Murray for the role he played in making this happen.

No. 5 - Alfie at the Hall of Fame

(Alfie Hall of Fame induction on 11/14/22)

Say what you will about the people who select new Hall of Fame members. They're independent and can make their own decisions. But they can sometimes be swayed when fans organize to support the candidacy of one of their favorite players.

No. 4 - Alfie, in extra time, for the Prince of Wales trophy

(Daniel Alfredsson GWG on 5/19/07)

I don't have many clear memories of the two Stanley Cup Final games played in Kanata. I do, however, remember very well the precise moment when Daniel Alfredsson scored the winning goal in overtime in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

No. 3 - Pageau, Pageau, Pageau

(JG Pageau hat trick against the Habs on 5/5/13)

When Jean-Gabriel Pageau scored his third goal of the game against the Canadiens on May 5, 2013, I was initially happy for a young field hockey player from the Outaouais region who was making his way in the NHL. No one really believed in his chances of making it at the highest level a few months earlier.

No. 2 - Stone's goal against Pittsburgh

(Mark Stone wining goal against Pittsburgh on 4/11/15)

The spring of 2015 brought us some unforgettable moments and Andrew Hammond wasn't the only hero. On April 7, against the Pittsburgh Penguins, rising star Mark Stone scored his second goal of the game – in overtime – to cap a run of four unanswered Senators goals and keep the playoff hope alive in Ottawa.

No. 1 – Welcome home

(Fans waiting for the Sens at the Ottawa airport on 4/11/15)

Late in the day on April 11, 2015, when the Senators' plane landed in Ottawa, hundreds of fans were waiting for the players at the Ottawa airport. The Hamburglar's improbable run had just concluded in the final game of the season – with a victory in Philadelphia that secured a playoff spot for the Senators. Everyone wanted to celebrate that once-in-a-lifetime moment.










