Halliday earns second recall

Stephen Halliday is already back.

On November 28, as the Senators completed their longest road trip of the season, they sent the young centre to their farm team in Belleville. Halliday returned to the American Hockey League with a little more experience under his belt. He had the opportunity to play his first four games in the NHL, collecting his first point, an assist, at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

On Thursday, as the Senators prepare to reconnect with their fans, Halliday will also be back, as he has been recalled again from Belleville.

Halliday didn't have too much trouble finding his footing in the AHL. In two games with Belleville last weekend, he collected three assists. That brings his total to 19 points — one goal and 18 assists — in 17 games since the start of the season. At the time of his recall, he was third in team scoring with Belleville.

The Senators will face the New York Rangers on Thursday at the Canadian Tire Centre. It will be the first matchup between the two teams this season.