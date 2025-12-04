Halliday earns second recall

Young centre recorded three assists in two games in Belleville

Halliday
By Sens Communications
Ottawa Senators

Stephen Halliday is already back.

On November 28, as the Senators completed their longest road trip of the season, they sent the young centre to their farm team in Belleville. Halliday returned to the American Hockey League with a little more experience under his belt. He had the opportunity to play his first four games in the NHL, collecting his first point, an assist, at the Honda Center in Anaheim.

On Thursday, as the Senators prepare to reconnect with their fans, Halliday will also be back, as he has been recalled again from Belleville.

Halliday didn't have too much trouble finding his footing in the AHL. In two games with Belleville last weekend, he collected three assists. That brings his total to 19 points — one goal and 18 assists — in 17 games since the start of the season. At the time of his recall, he was third in team scoring with Belleville.

The Senators will face the New York Rangers on Thursday at the Canadian Tire Centre. It will be the first matchup between the two teams this season.

News Feed

Tkachuk scores 1st goal of season, Senators defeat Canadiens

Perron set to play 1200th career game as Sens finish road trip in Montreal

Johnston scores hat trick, Stars ease past Senators

Senators look to bounce back after ‘uncharacteristic’ loss

Blues score 3 in 3rd period to rally past Ottawa

Tkachuk set for hometown return as Senators clash with Blues

Halliday loaned to Belleville

Tkachuk focused on injecting energy to Sens lineup in return from injury 

Senators recover, defeat Golden Knights in shootout

Senators roll into Vegas as road trip continues

Help build Toy Mountain at Country Night — and score your Sens cowboy hat!

‘Play every shift like it’s my last’: Inside Hodgson’s winding climb to the NHL

Getting closer to the dream, one skate stroke at a time

Clarke breaks tie in 3rd, Kings edge Senators to end 3-game slide

Senators set for rematch with Kings

Stutzle breaks tie in 3rd, Senators edge Sharks

Zetterlund returns to San Jose for first time since deadline deal

Thomson returns to Belleville