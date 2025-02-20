Top 25 Moments of the Last 25 Years - Ian Mendes

Last month, we unveiled the Senators Quarter Century Team, as selected by a panel of local media and alumni.

I did not participate in this exercise, because I am no longer a member of the local media. (And quite frankly, nobody would ever mistake me for an alumni member either.)

But as somebody who covered this franchise for more than two decades, I still wanted to have some input on the Senators hitting the quarter century mark in this millennium.

So, our editorial team decided to launch a separate series where a handful of us would take a swing at counting down our favourite 25 moments from the past 25 years. At first it seemed like a daunting task.

Could I even get to 25 memorable moments?

Alas, it was no problem coming up with this list.

In fact, a whole bunch of fun moments didn’t even make the cut for me. (Apologies in advance to Matt Carkner’s triple-OT playoff goal that was omitted). As you’ll read below, you’ll probably find a bunch of other glaring omissions that would have made your personal list.

But even if you don’t necessarily agree with my rankings, I hope you enjoy reading this trip down memory lane as much as I enjoyed putting it together.

No. 25 – Kaspars Daugavins shootout attempt

I’m not going to lie, this might have landed inside the top five for me if he scored. But I loved the creativity from Daugavins and his attempt to make the shootout fun.