Top 25 Moments of the Last 25 Years - Ian Mendes

Last month, we unveiled the Senators Quarter Century Team, as selected by a panel of local media and alumni.

I did not participate in this exercise, because I am no longer a member of the local media. (And quite frankly, nobody would ever mistake me for an alumni member either.)

But as somebody who covered this franchise for more than two decades, I still wanted to have some input on the Senators hitting the quarter century mark in this millennium.

So, our editorial team decided to launch a separate series where a handful of us would take a swing at counting down our favourite 25 moments from the past 25 years. At first it seemed like a daunting task.

Could I even get to 25 memorable moments?

Alas, it was no problem coming up with this list.

In fact, a whole bunch of fun moments didn’t even make the cut for me. (Apologies in advance to Matt Carkner’s triple-OT playoff goal that was omitted). As you’ll read below, you’ll probably find a bunch of other glaring omissions that would have made your personal list.

But even if you don’t necessarily agree with my rankings, I hope you enjoy reading this trip down memory lane as much as I enjoyed putting it together.

No. 25 – Kaspars Daugavins shootout attempt

I’m not going to lie, this might have landed inside the top five for me if he scored. But I loved the creativity from Daugavins and his attempt to make the shootout fun.

No. 24 – The comeback against Toronto

“It was 5-1.”

Enough said.

No. 23 – Clarke MacArthur’s series-clincher in Boston

Clarke MacArthur’s inspiring comeback in the spring of 2017 was highlighted by this series-clinching goal. (Spoiler, it’s not the only series-clincher to make this list).

No. 22 – Turris overtime winner against the Rangers

Kyle Turris scored three playoff overtime goals during his time with the Senators, but the first one always sends chills down my spine. And a shoutout to Jim O’Brien for the perfect drop pass.

No. 21 – Peter Schaefer’s ridiculous goal in Dallas

This one doesn’t get enough love – probably because it happened in the era before high definition TV and social media. But this is sneaky good and one of the most impressive goals in Sens history.

No. 20 – Discovering Paul McClone

This was a first for me as a broadcaster: Finding a fan who was a doppelganger for the head coach and interviewing him. This was one of the most fun blogs that I had a chance to write back in the day.

No. 19 – The brawl in Philly

An NHL record 419 penalty minutes in one game. And the Senators had five players who ended the night with at least 25 PIM – including Jason Spezza, who set a franchise record by racking up 35 PIM in a single game.

No. 18 – Pageau’s four-goal game in the playoffs

Down by two goals with less than four minutes left in regulation time, Jean-Gabriel Pageau puts on a performance for the ages. He scores twice to tie it, then caps it off with the winner in double-overtime.

No. 17 – Chara ragdolls Bryan McCabe

It’s impossible to talk about this moment without using the word “ragdoll”.

No. 16 – Spezza’s OT winner against Montreal

This one felt like it launched the club into a new era of exciting, firewagon hockey. (Fun challenge for the readers: Can anybody can find the original Jubilee Jewelers commercial featuring Spezza and this goal?)

No. 15 – The outdoor game at Lansdowne

If you attended this game, you’re probably still just thawing out.

No. 14 – Alfie’s fake stick toss

This was some quality, timely humor from Alfredsson. And yet, it’s still not my most memorable moment from the Sens captain in Toronto.

No. 13 – Karlsson to Brassard

No Senators player has ever played at the level Erik Karlsson did in the spring of 2017. This set up to Derick Brassard – and the ensuing celebration – nearly brought the roof down in Ottawa.

No. 12 – Patrick Lalime’s third straight playoff shutout

Patrick Lalime’s brilliance was on full display in the opening round of the 2002 playoffs. The Sens netminder only gave up two goals in the entire series and posted shutouts in three straight games.

No. 11 – Alfredsson scores late game-winner in Toronto in 2002 playoffs

Of course moment No. 11 would belong to the captain. His game-winning goal in Game 5 in Toronto – which was preceded by his controversial hit on Darcy Tucker – still elicits heated debates to this day.

No. 10 – Dany Heatley’s four-goal game in Toronto

This might be one of the most satisfying regular season games in franchise history. Dany Heatley scored four goals. Brian McGrattan knocked out Tie Domi. And Dominik Hasek recorded a shutout as part of an 8-0 beatdown of the Maple Leafs.

No. 9 – Karlsson to Hoffman.

Karlsson’s pass.

Hoffman’s deke.

It’s hard to choose which one was prettier.

No. 8 – The brawl in Buffalo

Ray Emery smiling as he fought both Martin Biron and Andrew Peters.

Bryan Murray ready to jump over the bench and go after Lindy Ruff.

The Sabres-Sens rivalry was as intense as anything coming out of the lockout. And it all spilled over on this crazy night in February of 2007.

No. 7 – Bobby Ryan’s hat trick

This one felt like it was scripted from a made-for-TV movie. Bobby Ryan scoring a hat trick in his first game back with the Senators was pure magic.

No. 6 – The first Stanley Cup Final game in Ottawa

When Lyndon Slewidge finished the anthems, I couldn’t believe the energy inside the building. It’s like something I’ve never experienced inside Canadian Tire Centre. And the Sens followed up the pre-game hype with a thrilling 5-3 win over Anaheim in Game 3.

No. 5 – Mark Stone’s OT goal against Pittsburgh

The Hamburglar run was one of my favourite stretches covering this team. And the improbable comeback against Pittsburgh in the final regular season game at home was the perfect metaphor for the entire magic carpet ride.

No. 4 – Craig Anderson’s shutout in Edmonton

Just like with Bobby Ryan’s emotional hat trick, there are times when you believe in the power of hockey gods. Craig Anderson’s shutout in Edmonton – which came on the heels of the announcement of his wife Nicholle’s battle with cancer – is one of the most powerful and poignant moments in franchise history.

No. 3 – Chris Phillips keeps it alive in 2003

I left the arena that night in New Jersey absolutely, positively convinced that Ottawa was going to win this series. And the Senators players celebrating along the boards – with Zdeno Chara leading the dogpile – is something that is etched in my mind forever.

No. 2 – Domination over Montreal in Game 3 of the 2013 playoffs

Have Sens fans ever walked out of their own rink feeling better than they did after this game? Jean-Gabriel Pageau netted a hat trick and Ottawa players dominated a late game fight, all part of a 6-1 throttling of the Canadiens. In a series that was filled with emotionally-charged incidents on and off the ice (remember “bug-eyed, fat walrus?”), this was the absolute peak for Ottawa.

No. 1 – Alfredsson sends the Senators to the Cup

There really wasn’t a debate over the top moment of the past 25 years.

