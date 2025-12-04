Know Before You Go: Brady’s return home, Country Night, and Toy Mountain

Be one of the first 10,000 fans through the doors at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night and receive your very own limited edition Senators cowboy hat as PURE Country 94 presents Country Night.

PURE Country 94 is also encouraging fans to bring an unwrapped toy to the game in support of CTV and MOVE 100’s Toy Mountain, helping ensure every child in Ottawa wakes up to a gift this Christmas. There will be collections set up at each gate.

Thursday also marks Sens captain Brady Tkachuk’s emotional return to Canadian Tire Centre, coming more than six weeks after he was injured in the team’s home opener.

The game marks the Sens’ first meeting with the New York Rangers. The last time the two met was in Ottawa, and Tkachuk scored twice, including the game-winning overtime goal.

After the game, head to Legacy Bar & Social outside section 120 for the official Country Night After Party! Ottawa Valley act Rainwater Whiskey will be performing until 12 a.m., of course, with the mechanical bull set up for fans to take their shots at.

You can score your tickets to Country Night presented by PURE Country 94 here.