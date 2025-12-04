Know Before You Go: Brady’s return home, Country Night, and Toy Mountain

Sens return to Canadian Tire Centre after seven-game road trip

20241205 v DET MZ 032

© Matt Zambonin/Freestyle Photography/OSHC

Be one of the first 10,000 fans through the doors at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday night and receive your very own limited edition Senators cowboy hat as PURE Country 94 presents Country Night.

PURE Country 94 is also encouraging fans to bring an unwrapped toy to the game in support of CTV and MOVE 100’s Toy Mountain, helping ensure every child in Ottawa wakes up to a gift this Christmas. There will be collections set up at each gate.

Thursday also marks Sens captain Brady Tkachuk’s emotional return to Canadian Tire Centre, coming more than six weeks after he was injured in the team’s home opener.

The game marks the Sens’ first meeting with the New York Rangers. The last time the two met was in Ottawa, and Tkachuk scored twice, including the game-winning overtime goal.

After the game, head to Legacy Bar & Social outside section 120 for the official Country Night After Party! Ottawa Valley act Rainwater Whiskey will be performing until 12 a.m., of course, with the mechanical bull set up for fans to take their shots at.

You can score your tickets to Country Night presented by PURE Country 94 here.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

News Feed

Halliday earns second recall

Tkachuk scores 1st goal of season, Senators defeat Canadiens

Perron set to play 1200th career game as Sens finish road trip in Montreal

Johnston scores hat trick, Stars ease past Senators

Senators look to bounce back after ‘uncharacteristic’ loss

Blues score 3 in 3rd period to rally past Ottawa

Tkachuk set for hometown return as Senators clash with Blues

Halliday loaned to Belleville

Tkachuk focused on injecting energy to Sens lineup in return from injury 

Senators recover, defeat Golden Knights in shootout

Senators roll into Vegas as road trip continues

Help build Toy Mountain at Country Night — and score your Sens cowboy hat!

‘Play every shift like it’s my last’: Inside Hodgson’s winding climb to the NHL

Getting closer to the dream, one skate stroke at a time

Clarke breaks tie in 3rd, Kings edge Senators to end 3-game slide

Senators set for rematch with Kings

Stutzle breaks tie in 3rd, Senators edge Sharks

Zetterlund returns to San Jose for first time since deadline deal