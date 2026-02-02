Sens visit Pens looking for fourth straight win

Ottawa is 6-2-2 in their last 10 games

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators have been putting one foot in front of the other and taking January one game at a time. That mindset will remain as the calendar flips to February and the Sens begin a three-game road trip Monday night in Pittsburgh.

“I think the last few games we’ve been playing some good hockey, playing as a team and following the way we want to play,” said Claude Giroux after the team skated on Monday morning. “It shouldn’t matter [if we’re] on the road or if we’re at home, we need to bring the same game.”

The Senators enter Monday looking to win their fourth straight game of the season. Their 4-0 victory over the Penguins on Dec. 18 at home marked the second game of their only four-game win streak of the season so far. Meanwhile, the Penguins have won six straight and enter on a torrid 13-2-2 stretch.

“Yeah, a quick team, they’re playing a fast game of hockey right now,” said Travis Green. “We’re going to have to play on our toes tonight. Obviously, they’ve got some confidence as well, and we’re going to have to be ready to play against a team that’s playing well.”

“I know that they’re going to play fast, they’re going to try to get pucks in deep and work us low,” said Tyler Kleven. “But I think tonight’s about us and how we’re going to come out and play, and we’re going to give them a full 60 minutes.”

Loose Pucks

Thomas Chabot left Saturday’s win over New Jersey for what the team called “precautionary reasons.” He travelled with the Sens to Pittsburgh and took part in morning skate. Green said that seven defencemen will dress for warm-up on Monday night and Chabot would be a game-time decision.

Kleven has picked up three points (all assists) over his last three games. With a third-period slap shot on Saturday, he also surpassed Morgan Geekie for the NHL’s hardest shot of the season thus far.

“I think that we just get pucks to the net and let the forwards do the rest,” Kleven said about the mindset from a blueline that has been producing points as of late. “I think that my game is simple, just get pucks to the net, get pucks to [Jordan Spence] as well, let him do his thing, and that’s pretty much all I do in the O-zone.”

The Faceoff

Linus Ullmark will start in goal for the Sens, marking his second appearance since returning from a leave of absence. Ullmark blanked the Penguins back in December for his first shutout of the season.

Ullmark is a perfect 7-0-0 with a .930 save percentage and a 2.32 GAA in seven career starts against the Pittsburgh Penguins. Ullmark has a chance to join Tony Esposito and Bob Froese as the only goalies in NHL history to win each of their first eight games against the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Ottawa enters Monday night riding an eight-game point streak against the Pittsburgh Penguins dating back to March 20, 2023. In that span, the Senators have posted a 7-0-1 record against the Penguins. It’s the second time Ottawa has posted an eight-game point streak against Pittsburgh, with the previous one coming from Dec. 26, 2003 – Nov. 10, 2006 (7-0-1 record).

Penguins defenceman Kris Letang will miss his second straight game with an undisclosed injury. Penguins forward Bryan Rust will serve the third game of a three-game suspension. Arturs Silovs, who recorded the loss on Dec. 18, will start for the Pens.

Watch and Listen

Watch: TSN5, TVAS

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

