Sens visit Pens looking for fourth straight win

The Ottawa Senators have been putting one foot in front of the other and taking January one game at a time. That mindset will remain as the calendar flips to February and the Sens begin a three-game road trip Monday night in Pittsburgh.

“I think the last few games we’ve been playing some good hockey, playing as a team and following the way we want to play,” said Claude Giroux after the team skated on Monday morning. “It shouldn’t matter [if we’re] on the road or if we’re at home, we need to bring the same game.”

The Senators enter Monday looking to win their fourth straight game of the season. Their 4-0 victory over the Penguins on Dec. 18 at home marked the second game of their only four-game win streak of the season so far. Meanwhile, the Penguins have won six straight and enter on a torrid 13-2-2 stretch.

“Yeah, a quick team, they’re playing a fast game of hockey right now,” said Travis Green. “We’re going to have to play on our toes tonight. Obviously, they’ve got some confidence as well, and we’re going to have to be ready to play against a team that’s playing well.”

“I know that they’re going to play fast, they’re going to try to get pucks in deep and work us low,” said Tyler Kleven. “But I think tonight’s about us and how we’re going to come out and play, and we’re going to give them a full 60 minutes.”