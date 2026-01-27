Xavier Bourgault returns to Ottawa

By Sens Communications
Quebec native Xavier Bourgault could soon get the opportunity to play his second career game in the NHL.

Bourgault was recalled from Belleville on Tuesday morning. The 23-year-old, who is the B-Sens' second-leading scorer with 37 points in 43 games, is enjoying a hot streak. He has a +9 rating and 22 shots on goal in his last eight games.

The B-Sens are 6-0-2 in their last eight games. They are currently fifth in the American Hockey League's North Division. They are just one point behind the fourth-placed Rochester Americans.

This will be Bourgault's second stint in the NHL this season. On December 27, he made his official debut, playing 10 shifts at Toronto's Scotiabank Arena in a 7-5 loss to the Maple Leafs.

In their next game on Wednesday, the Senators will host the Colorado Avalanche, who sit atop the overall standings.

In other news, the Senators announced that Mads Sogaard has been assigned to Belleville.

On Sunday at the Canadian Tire Centre, Sogaard delivered a strong performance, making 19 saves against the Vegas Golden Knights to earn his first NHL win since October 14, 2024. In the AHL, he has a 2-0-1 record in his last three games.

