Sens face heavy test with Avalanche in town

Senators coming off biggest win of season

McDonalds

© Andrea Cardin/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The Ottawa Senators will face another test on Wednesday night as the powerful Colorado Avalanche come to town. The Sens will be looking for redemption after their last meeting with the Avs ended with an 8-2 loss — their biggest of the season. The Senators, meanwhile, are coming off their biggest win of the season, a 7-1 thrashing of Vegas.

“Obviously a really good team over there, they’ve got some great players, they’ve been playing well all year,” said Drake Batherson after morning skate on Wednesday morning. “Obviously didn’t like the last game against them, so hopefully we can build off our last game against Vegas and bring that into tonight.”

While Batherson was held off the game sheet in that 7-1 win, Travis Green spoke Wednesday morning to the media about liking the forward’s game. “Actually, I talked to Drake this morning and asked him how his game was,” said Green.

“You know, it’s funny, a lot of people base a game on points and assists, and I didn’t know if he had a goal or an assist, but I thought it was one of his better games as of late. When he’s playing on his toes and he’s aggressive, there’s a certain look that he has in his game that I think is his best game, and it’s usually when he’s playing aggressive, not just with the puck but away from the puck. Even his backchecking, when he’s on his game he wins a lot of lanes, separates people from pucks, and I thought last game was a step in the right direction to getting his game back to where we want it to be and where he wants it to be.”

Batherson has studied tonight’s opponents closely. The Nova Scotian trains with Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon in the offseasons and follows him and his team closely during the season. “We pretty much talk every day, honestly,” said Batherson.

“Obviously a really good friend, he watches a lot of my games, and then it’s perfect for me, I get to watch a lot of his games since they’re on later. Really good friend, someone I’ve looked up to since a young age, and yeah, we’re excited to go head-to-head tonight.”

Jackson Starr sets up the Senators game against the Colorado Avalanche in the latest Sens Today

Loose Pucks

The Senators scored seven goals in their 7-1 win over the Golden Knights on Sunday at Canadian Tire Centre. Ottawa has scored seven goals in a game on four separate occasions in 2025-26 — tied for second in the NHL this season.

Sunday’s win also saw the Senators score seven even-strength goals without tallying a single special teams goal. It was just the fifth time in franchise history — and the first since the 2022-23 home opener — that Ottawa won a game by scoring 7+ goals at even strength without a power play or shorthanded goal.

Dylan Cozens has collected nine points (five goals, four assists) over his past seven games dating back to Jan. 14 against the New York Rangers. Cozens has notched 11 points in 14 games this month, making it the most productive January of his NHL career in terms of goals and points.

McDonald's Game Day Offer

McDonald's is ready for game days this season by offering a $4+tax BIG MAC ®️ every Sens Game Day! Only with the McDonald's App!

The Faceoff

The Avalanche wrapped up a season-long seven-game homestand last Friday with a 7-3 loss to Philadelphia. Their two worst losses of the season came during that homestand, the other being a 7-3 loss to Nashville. Those were the Avalanche’s only two regulation losses at home all season.

After the homestand, Colorado defeated Toronto 4-1 on Sunday to begin a four-game road trip, which continues with a visit to Montreal on Thursday night.

Watch and Listen

Watch: Sportsnet, TVAS

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

V13-25-NAT_SEP_ENG_Cos_CA_BANR_970x250_Standard Banner OMDP_V1

News Feed

Tuning out the white noise amid a Canadian winter

Xavier Bourgault returns to Ottawa

Halliday has 3 points, Senators score 7 to cruise past Golden Knights

Sens look to snap out of skid against Vegas

Mayor of Ottawa proclaims Jan. 24 as Jacques Martin Day 

Sens shuffle lineup ahead of meeting with Canes

Jacques Martin, a great teacher of the game

Major partnership between the Ottawa Senators and Hockey Outaouais

Stamkos has hat trick, Predators storm back to defeat Senators

Halliday draws in as Senators wrap up road trip in Nashville

Halliday already back

Reimer starts again as Sens continue road trip in Columbus

DeBrincat scores in OT, Red Wings stay hot with win against Senators

Sens head to Detroit to avenge overtime loss

Caufield, Canadiens rally to defeat Senators in OT

Sens and Canadiens clash in Ottawa

Thirty years of memories, part 3

Belleville Senators return to Canadian Tire Centre for Sunday matinee