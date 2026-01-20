Reimer starts again as Sens continue road trip in Columbus

James Reimer will make his second straight start for the Senators as they continue a three-game road swing with a stop in Columbus. The Senators have picked up points in four straight games but have dropped their last two decisions in overtime.

“I thought he looked solid,” said Travis Green about Reimer after the Senators practiced Tuesday morning. “Looked in control, so hopefully he’s got that same look to him tonight.”

Ottawa and Columbus enter Tuesday’s game with an identical 22-19-7 record, six points back of Buffalo for the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference. The game will mark their final meeting of the season as they both jostle for position in the playoff race.

“Yeah, I don’t think we change anything really,” said Shane Pinto about the team’s approach going into the game. “It’s just another game, but obviously an important start, I think I say it every time. But getting them on their heels early I think is important, we’ve got to be on our toes, hopefully have a good start and then just carry that into the second and third and just find a way.”

Pinto has scored twice and added five assists in 11 games since returning from a 10-game absence. He skated alongside Claude Giroux and Michael Amadio on Tuesday morning, a line that was a staple before Pinto was injured but has been split up lately.

“I think coming back from injury, it takes a couple games,” said Pinto about getting back up to full speed. “Then we got split up for a bit, now we’re kind of back. Just trusting our reads, I think all three of us kind of have a smart way of playing the game, just kind of trusting that, and the results will come if you keep doing that.”

Jackson Starr has the news and notes following the teams morning skate in Columbus.

Loose Pucks

Dominik Hašek is the only goaltender older than James Reimer to debut with the Senators. The 37-year-old Reimer is also the fifth-oldest player to make his Sens debut (also behind Luke Richardson, Grant Ledyard, and Ron Hainsey).

Jake Sanderson leads all Ottawa players with 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) so far in the month of January. With six more games remaining this month, Sanderson is closing in on the club record for most points by a defenceman in January (15), set by Wade Redden during the 2000-01 season.

The Faceoff

Green was asked about facing Rick Bowness, who was named head coach of the Blue Jackets last Monday and has led his new team to three straight wins. Bowness was the inaugural coach of the Senators, and also coached Green with both the New York Islanders and the Phoenix Coyotes.

“Yeah, it’s awesome. I’ve known ‘Bones’ a long time, and I’ve talked to him a lot over the years and have got a lot of respect for him. He’s obviously a really good coach, and he’s a really good person. It’s always good to see him, and happy that he’s back.”

The Sens defeated the Blue Jackets by a score of 6-3 in Columbus on Dec. 11. Michael Amadio, Drake Batherson, and Dylan Cozens all had three points in the win. On Dec. 29, the Blue Jackets won 4-1 in Ottawa.

David Perron leads all players in career games played (56), in goals (20), in assists (32), in points (52), and in penalty minutes (32) against Columbus.

