Sens head to Detroit to avenge overtime loss

Following a night of so much good, the Senators were left with a sour taste in their mouths on Saturday when they dropped a 6-5 overtime decision to Montreal following a late Canadiens comeback.

What they Sens can take away from the win was a four-point night from Jake Sanderson, a between-the-legs goal from Tim Stützle, a rally back from a 2-0 deficit, only seven 5-on-5 and 12 even-strength shots allowed — and just one point.

“I think you do enough good things in a game to deserve a win but sometimes it’s the way it goes,” Brady Tkachuk said after the game.

“Our team can hang their head or they can be mad. I’d rather us be mad, we played a hell of a hockey game tonight. That happens, I’ve said it a lot, but it does happen,” said Travis Green after the game.

“And we’ve got to move on, much like a playoff game. Sometimes you’re going to dominate a game, you’re going to lose in overtime, then you’ve got to come back to play the next one. That’s kind of how we’re looking at this one.”

The Senators will indeed have to move on quickly, as they travelled to Detroit after the game for a 5 p.m. Sunday affair. Detroit won 4-2 over San Jose at home on Friday night and had Saturday off.

“I think we played a really good game. I feel like we had the puck a lot, created a lot of chances, especially in the second period, I think was a great period for us,” said Stützle. Yeah, we just have to keep going. We just have to turn our heads and keep going.”

“Sometimes when you lose a hard one, you don’t want to sit on it for a few days,” added Green. “You know, personally I’m happy that we get to play tomorrow.”