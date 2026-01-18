Sens head to Detroit to avenge overtime loss

“We just have to turn our heads and keep going”

McDonalds

© Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Following a night of so much good, the Senators were left with a sour taste in their mouths on Saturday when they dropped a 6-5 overtime decision to Montreal following a late Canadiens comeback.

What they Sens can take away from the win was a four-point night from Jake Sanderson, a between-the-legs goal from Tim Stützle, a rally back from a 2-0 deficit, only seven 5-on-5 and 12 even-strength shots allowed — and just one point.

“I think you do enough good things in a game to deserve a win but sometimes it’s the way it goes,” Brady Tkachuk said after the game.

“Our team can hang their head or they can be mad. I’d rather us be mad, we played a hell of a hockey game tonight. That happens, I’ve said it a lot, but it does happen,” said Travis Green after the game.

“And we’ve got to move on, much like a playoff game. Sometimes you’re going to dominate a game, you’re going to lose in overtime, then you’ve got to come back to play the next one. That’s kind of how we’re looking at this one.”

The Senators will indeed have to move on quickly, as they travelled to Detroit after the game for a 5 p.m. Sunday affair. Detroit won 4-2 over San Jose at home on Friday night and had Saturday off.

“I think we played a really good game. I feel like we had the puck a lot, created a lot of chances, especially in the second period, I think was a great period for us,” said Stützle. Yeah, we just have to keep going. We just have to turn our heads and keep going.”

“Sometimes when you lose a hard one, you don’t want to sit on it for a few days,” added Green. “You know, personally I’m happy that we get to play tomorrow.”

Jackson Starr has the news and notes ahead of the Senators 5 p.m. puck drop in Motor City

Loose Pucks

Travis Green said after the game that the plan was for Linus Ullmark to travel with the team, as they stop in Columbus and Nashville following Sunday’s game before returning home. He wouldn’t commit to a starting goaltender for the game.

The Senators have scored 13 goals over their past two games, collecting three out of a possible four points in the process. It’s just the fourth time in the past 18 seasons (since 2008-09) that Ottawa has scored 13 goals over any two-game span. And it’s the second time they’ve done it this season (vs. Washington and Boston in October).

Sanderson had his second career four-point game on Saturday versus Montreal, collecting a goal and three assists. Sanderson’s first four-point game occurred on February 1, 2025 against the Minnesota Wild. Sanderson now joins Erik Karlsson as the only defencemen in franchise history to have multiple four-point games.

McDonald's Game Day Offer

McDonald's is ready for game days this season by offering a $4+tax BIG MAC ®️ every Sens Game Day! Only with the McDonald's App!

The Faceoff

The Senators have only lost in regulation once in their past 10 contests at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, posting a 7-1-2 record since Nov. 19, 2019. Ottawa has an 8-3-3 all-time record in 14 games at Little Caesars Arena.

Ottawa dropped a 5-3 decision to Detroit on Jan. 1 at home. Sunday marks just their second meeting of the season with the Red Wings. The three remaining games are tied for the most the Senators have against any single opponent between now and the end of the regular season.

Watch and Listen

Watch: TSN5, RDS2

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

V13-25-NAT_SEP_ENG_Cos_CA_BANR_970x250_Standard Banner OMDP_V1

News Feed

Caufield, Canadiens rally to defeat Senators in OT

Sens and Canadiens clash in Ottawa

Thirty years of memories, part 3

Belleville Senators return to Canadian Tire Centre for Sunday matinee

Senators team up with Meal Prep Ottawa to support Ronald McDonald House

Ullmark returns to practice; big weekend on tap for Sens

Thirty years of memories, part 2

Thirty years of memories, part 1

At Chicoutimi’s ‘Beck’ and call

Tkachuk gets 4 points, Senators ease past Rangers

Sens head to New York for business trip

Senators get 2 quick goals in 1st, defeat Canucks to end 4-game skid

Senators look to snap skid against Canucks

“He’s a guy we need”: Former teammates on Reimer

Forsling, Verhaeghe each has 2 points, Panthers edge Senators

A united team returns home to host the Panthers

Halliday loaned to Belleville

MacKinnon gets 4 points, Avalanche score 8 against Senators in win