Mayor of Ottawa proclaims Jan. 24 as Jacques Martin Day 

Mark Sutcliffe presented Martin with framed proclamation ahead of Ring of Honour ceremony

Screenshot 2026-01-24 at 1.21.11 PM
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Just as he was set to address the media the morning of his addition to the Senators Ring of Honour, Jacques Martin was surprised by Mayor Mark Sutcliffe with another honour in hand.

Sutcliffe proclaimed Jan. 24, 2026, as Jacques Martin Day in the City of Ottawa, honouring the 30th anniversary of his first game behind the bench as head coach of the Senators.

When Martin spoke, he admitted that Ottawa — where he considers his hometown — has been his favourite place to coach. Martin spent parts of 10 seasons behind the bench in Ottawa — his second stint coming as interim head coach at the end of the 2023–24 season — and remains with the organization as the senior advisor to the coaching staff.

“First of all, I’d have to thank a lot of people, I’ve been very fortunate with my association with the Senators,” Martin said.

“When I first came here, management, players, scouts, the one thing I remember the most from my days in Ottawa, in the summers a lot of time we’d get a little flack from the media for not signing some big free agents. But every year, I was blessed with having some young players, some young star that would develop into a real key performer for the Ottawa Senators,” he added.

“If it wouldn’t have been for the scouts, if it wouldn’t have been for the tremendous talent that was presented to me, we wouldn’t have achieved what we were able to achieve. So I think it’s a great honour for me today to be recognized, but there was a lot of people that touched, that influenced me, people like Roger Neilson… he was a mentor, I don’t think you could have a better mentor than a person like Roger Neilson. Just a real quality person with values, and [you’d] learn about life, he’d teach you about respect, and so on. I think I tried to put in place a lot of those things.”

A common thread when talking to players of Martin’s, current and former, is that Martin was not only a quality coach but also a quality human being. “It’s a testament to being a good person,” Lars Eller told Sens360 on Saturday morning. Martin was Eller’s coach during his first season-and-a-half in Montreal.

“To have coached as many games as he has, congratulations, that’s very, very impressive. You don’t stick around as long as he has without having some real strengths as a coach, having hockey knowledge, but also just being a good human being.”

GettyImages-135632786

© Jacques Martin coached a young Lars Eller in Montreal. Photo by Andy Marlin/NHLI via Getty Images

“It’s a well-deserved honour, it’s amazing for not just himself but for his family and for the whole City of Ottawa,” said Senators captain Brady Tkachuk. “He’s had some amazing moments in his career here in Ottawa, so to kind of cap it off and be in the Ring of Honour is a well-deserved honour.”

Martin ranks first in Senators franchise history in career games coached (748), career wins (367), and playoff wins (31). He won the Jack Adams Award as the league’s top head coach in 1998–99 and led the Senators to their lone Presidents’ Trophy in 2002–03 as the league’s top regular season team.

“Great to have him with us as a group, obviously a couple years ago [as head coach] for half-a-season,” said Thomas Chabot.

“The perspective he has on the game, the experience that he has, that obviously you can’t buy anymore… even to have him around today, having the conversations, his presence means a lot to this team and this organization so it’s going to be a fun night for him.”

