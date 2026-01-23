Jacques Martin, a great teacher of the game

“He really started the organization on the right path to being a very good hockey team”

GettyImages-1795328
By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

When Jacques Martin took over behind the Ottawa Senators bench in January of 1996, they were a franchise which had managed just 41 wins through their first 260 games of existence. 30 years later — to the day — Martin will become the first coach added to the Senators Ring of Honour.

When he departed following the 2003-04 season, he had led the team to the playoffs in every year but that first one, collecting a regular season record of 341-235-96-20 along the way.

“It was an exciting time,” remembers Wade Redden, who was drafted second overall by the New York Islanders in the previous summer’s draft but was traded to Ottawa just a day before Martin was hired. Redden was the second member and the first player added to the Ring of Honour following an 11-year tenure in Ottawa, most of it under Martin.

“They made a lot of changes, and by the time training camp came around, Chris Phillips had just been drafted, we had a lot of young guys, no one really knew what was in store for us,” said Redden.

Alongside assistants Perry Pearn and Craig Ramsay, Martin would help that young team flourish and kickstart the first winning era of Senators hockey.

“He really started the organization on the right path to being a very good hockey team, by putting a system in place, and figuring out the roster and how it should play to be successful,” former Senators forward Shaun Van Allen said.

“I think he just installed a game plan, and demanded the consistency to execute it, night in and night out. We had our ups and downs that year, [but] we got on a roll at the end of the year. I think it was just that consistent outlook, game plan, and mentality, at the end of the day. Jacques brought that,” said Redden.

“I think he instilled in all of us to play a certain way together, and we started feeling the success of it and reaping some rewards of that style as the year went on. It was fun to be a part of, because it was the first time the team had felt that success, and we ended up making the playoffs with a push late in the season. It was a real exciting time.”

“It takes some time,” said Van Allen. “We had some young guys, some veterans, and they hadn’t had a great history up until that point. And then when Jacques came in with [then-general manager] Pierre Gauthier, the plan was to get some guys and figure out a system to be successful. Ottawa went on a good run when Jacques was here.”

GettyImages-565622
GettyImages-52338205
GettyImages-1802464
GettyImages-1871095766
/

Redden had a flashback to his first season in Ottawa last weekend while coaching his 15-year-old daughter’s hockey team back in British Columbia.

“I was standing there leaning on the net with one of the other coaches. The girls, they had a day off before, so they're doing some hard skating, but I remember one game against Philadelphia, we got beat 5-0,” said Redden.

“That was my first year, and it would have been early in the season, and Jacques obviously wasn't happy about that, and our performance, and we ended up doing some hard skating the next day, but there's a picture in the paper of Jacques leaning on the net with one arm on his stick, and I was standing there the same way. All I could think about was Jacques in that moment,” laughed Redden.

“But yeah, he demanded a lot. He treated us very well and was a good guy in so many ways, but he demanded a certain effort and attitude, and a work ethic for sure, to come and be ready and be professional. And you know, that really helped us a lot as a young team.”

Van Allen had just been acquired by the Senators before that same season Redden began his career, the first season the franchise ever made the playoffs. “When I got traded here, I didn’t know anybody on the team, and it was my first time being traded, so it was a hard time,” remembers Van Allen.

Van Allen also left behind a young family back in Anaheim. He hadn’t been in Ottawa very long before his oldest son was diagnosed with autism.

”Jacques was, I would say, probably the perfect coach for me at that time, because he had a lot of patience and understanding,” said Van Allen. “He was patient not only with me, but with a lot of the young guys too, he let us kind of try and develop and figure out what kind of players we were going to be in the NHL.”

A year later, Phillips arrived, joining Redden on the blueline and a young, emerging core of Senators up front in Marian Hossa, 18, Alexei Yashin, 23, Radek Bonk, 23, and Daniel Alfredsson, 24.

Well, mostly on the blueline. Martin played the young Phillips as a forward at times during the second half of his rookie season. “Not what I expected was going to happen, but at the same time, it was an opportunity for me to get into the lineup. [The coaches] call your name and you do whatever you can to help the team win and make a difference in any way you can,” said Phillips.

“But he was a great teacher, certainly with a few different assistant coaches over the years, but coming in as a young guy, he was a great coach, a great teacher of the game. That really paid dividends for me as my career progressed.”

“He was a pretty reserved guy, wasn’t a yeller or screamer on the bench,” described Redden. “I think he did all his work kind of getting us ready or preparing in practice, and we had a certain style… it was a lot of work to get everyone on the same page and learn the system.”

“He recognized that we were a young team figuring out how to score, so he had to put a system in place that would help us be successful,” said Van Allen.

“He really [emphasized] taking care of the puck, taking advantage of the opportunities when you’d get them, but not at the risk of giving up a lot of chances,” added Phillips. “It was being very responsible with the puck defensively. He’d often say, if we have to win the game in the last minute of the game, then that’s what we’re going to do. He really instilled that in us.”

“Jacques’ big thing was we obviously worked very hard in practice and off the ice,” described Van Allen. “People would mock us for the bike rides after the game, but Jacques was big into pushing yourself as hard as you can, taking short shifts, trying to play with pace,” said Van Allen.

“I think a lot of teams were [emphasizing fitness] and had different approaches to it. But I think the one area we were unique, that some players made fun of us for, [was] when we were jumping on the bike after the game and getting rid of the lactic acid,” said Phillips. “The interviews on the bikes, that was a bit of an Ottawa trademark there for a few years.”

Martin brought in Lorne Goldenberg as a conditioning coach for the Senators, who he had worked with back in Quebec and Colorado. “[He] was a huge part of it, coming in and being ready to go, our fitness testing and being in shape,” said Redden.

“Always pushing and searching for new techniques, I think Jacques was great at that too. You look at now, how they really scientifically look at how you want to exert your energy in terms of practice days and days off, I think Jacques was really in tune with that side of it too, knowing how much to push.”

“He thought that would give us an advantage over teams,” said Van Allen. “And it did, if you look at our record when we had a lead after the second period, it was pretty much as if you could go home, we were going to put that one away.”

A couple of years after Van Allen, Redden, and Philips became Senators, players like Mike Fisher (drafted 48th overall in 1998), Martin Havlát (drafted 26th overall in 1999), and Anton Volchenkov (drafted 21st overall in 2000) would arrive from the pipeline — along with Jason Spezza and Zdeno Chara, acquired from the Islanders in return for Yashin.

In 2002–03, those Senators won the Presidents’ Trophy after winning 52 games, still tied for their most ever in a season in franchise history. They scored the third-most goals in the league that year, but Martin’s focus on defence, fitness, and the little details remained.

“I think [the style] changed a little bit, just by the nature of the guys that were coming in,” said Phillips. “Not necessarily in Jacques’ approach to it, but it was just a product of some of those players that came in.”

“If you’re going to stay out on the ice over a minute, you’re going to play slow, you’re not going to win, and that always stood out with me, and I try and take that into my coaching,” said Van Allen, who has spent his post-playing career as a coach, mostly with the Carleton Ravens of U SPORTS.

“We had some fun practices with him, talking about lengths of shifts, we were actually practicing changing [lines],” Havlát told TSN 1200’s Mornings on Thursday. “Very similar game to it used to be, and some things don’t change. Lengths of shifts are very important.”

GettyImages-2004831
GettyImages-52321869
/

In those playoffs after the Presidents’ Trophy win, the Senators made it all the way to the Eastern Conference finals but lost a heartbreaker in seven games to the New Jersey Devils, who would go on to win their third Stanley Cup in nine years.

Martin would leave Ottawa after the 2003–04 season, and find postseason success elsewhere, though. He won back-to-back Stanley Cups in Pittsburgh as an assistant on Mike Sullivan’s bench in 2016 and 2017 — the second of those a bittersweet moment of sorts for Redden.

Redden had recently retired as a player and was working as a player development coach with Nashville, who the Penguins defeated in the finals. He was at Bridgestone Arena when Martin hoisted the Cup that June — this time, successfully.

“I was so happy for him. Sad for, obviously, what could have been, I could have had a small piece of it had it gone the other way. But happy for Jacques in that moment. Even what he brought to that team, he’s such a smart hockey guy, he’s brought that to every team he’s been with, even now still working with the Senators.”

Redden was also supposed to be on the bench when Martin helped lead Canada’s entry into the 2004 World Cup of Hockey to gold in Toronto, which was shortly after Martin left Ottawa. Instead, he got injured in the second game of the tournament. Still, he saw what the coach could bring to any locker room.

“What he brings to any coaching staff and any team is his composure, the way he looks at the game, and his intelligence,” says Redden. “Yeah, he knows the game. He knows how to teach it, I guess, going back to his teaching days, and I think he did a great job of breaking things down for all of us, you know, on a technical side. That was something that he was really good at.”

On Saturday, Martin will join Redden, longtime team doctor Don Chow, and former Senators general manager Bryan Murray to become the fourth member of the team’s Ring of Honour.

“it’s good to go back, it’s been 30 years since I first started [in Ottawa], so it’s kind of crazy to think how much time has passed, but we can still come back and clap each other on the back a bit,” said Redden. “It’s awesome, because we really did have a special group there, and Jacques was there for such a long part of it.”

“Obviously I played with him for a number of years, certainly had a lot of success in the regular season. A lot of really good teams that not only won more than we lost, but for a lot of the years that he was there, we also came to the rink thinking we were going to win,” said Phillips. “He instilled a lot of confidence in us, and that made the time really enjoyable.”

Along with Alfredsson, who is now an assistant coach with the Senators, Chris Neil, now the team’s vice president of business and community development, and Phillips, the team’s vice president of business operations, Martin made a return to the organization in 2023 and remains as advisor to the coaching staff.

“It’s great still having him involved,” said Phillips. “Seeing guys like Chris Neil and Alfie at the rink and sharing those stories, it’s crazy when you think about that and how long ago it was — and some days, it feels like yesterday. But obviously, for me cutting my teeth in the NHL, he was a big part of that.”

Along with Radek Bonk, all of the aforementioned former players — Phillips, Alfredsson, Neil, Redden, and Van Allen —will be in attendance on Saturday night to watch their former coach be honoured before the Senators play the Hurricanes.

