Halliday draws in as Senators wrap up road trip in Nashville

Sens have picked up points in five straight games

Ottawa Senators

The Senators will be without David Perron as they wrap up a three-game road trip on Thursday night in Nashville — and for five to seven weeks in total, as the winger recovers from surgery to address a sports hernia.

On Thursday morning, the Senators recalled Stephen Halliday from Belleville, who skated in his place on the fourth line at morning skate. “He’s played well,” said Travis Green of Halliday.

“I think his game, he’s still a young player, he’s growing almost game-to-game. We’re getting to that point in the year where we need players to be sharp and this is going to be a good opportunity for him to get another look.”

The Senators enter having picked up eight of a possible 10 points in their last five games. Meanwhile, Halliday enters on a five-game point streak of his own since being loaned to Belleville (one goal, six assists).

“Yeah, I’m pretty excited just to get back up here and show what I’ve been working on the past few weeks down in Belleville,” said Halliday, noting that the AHL team has been on a run with their fourth straight win on Wednesday.

“Kind of just trying to grow my game, there’s stuff that I needed to work on when I was up here, and I thought that I went down there, got to take a lot more draws, couple different situations that I got to play in too and I thought I just tried to make the most of it and get better.”

Up the lineup, Ridly Greig is enjoying success with Brady Tkachuk and Dylan Cozens on the second line. Greig has scored once and added five assists in his last four games, all at even strength.

“I try to play the same way, obviously both those guys can score and make a lot of plays, so it’s always nice, I try to get them the puck as much as I can,” said Greig. “I feel like we’re holding onto a lot of pucks in the O-zone, we all play in a similar way in a sense, but yeah, we’ve found some chemistry, so it’s nice.”

Jackson Starr has injury updates, Halliday's role on the fourth line, and more in Sens Today.

The Faceoff

The Senators have won two of their last three games in Nashville — which follows a stretch of them losing seven consecutive games at Bridgestone Arena (from Oct. 9, 2014 – March 29, 2022). In last year’s visit to Nashville, the Senators defeated the Predators 5-2, with four players – Adam Gaudette, David Perron, Brady Tkachuk and Artem Zub — collecting two points apiece.

Brady Tkachuk is one of only four players in franchise history with at least 10 career points against the Nashville Predators. And Tkachuk is one goal shy of matching Daniel Alfredsson (five goals) for the most of any Ottawa player against Nashville.

Loose Pucks

Jake Sanderson leads all Ottawa players with 12 points (two goals, 10 assists) so far in the month of January. With five more games remaining this month, Sanderson is closing in on the club record for most points by a defenceman in January, set by Wade Redden (15) during the 2000-01 season.

The Senators will play their 50th game of the 2025-26 regular season on Thursday in Nashville. Last season, Ottawa boasted a 26-20-4 record after 50 games — good for 56 points. A win on Thursday in Nashville would give the Senators a 24-19-7 — good for 55 points.

Watch and Listen

Watch: TSN5, RDS2

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

